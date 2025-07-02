Lands commissioner says ‘don’t be an idiot’ over holiday weekend

Public Lands Commissioner Dave Upthegrove had a simple message Wednesday for Washington residents ahead of the Fourth of July weekend: Make smart choices.

“The Fourth of July is a fun time; let’s not make it a dangerous one,” Upthegrove said. “The bottom line is this: Don’t be an idiot. Don’t set the state on fire with your fireworks.”

The warning comes ahead of a weekend that is among the busiest for fire crews in the state, and comes at a time when much of the state is already at a heightened risk of wildfire. According to Upthegrove, the fire season has already resulted in more than 600 wildfires in the state, with more than 400 on state-owned land.

“We’re heading into the Fourth of July weekend, and as families prepare to barbecue and go camping and have fun together, this also often means fireworks,” Upthegrove said Wednesday, noting that fireworks caused 270 fires across the state in 2024. “And so, as folks go into this weekend, let’s have fun, but let’s be safe with fireworks.”

Recent wildland fire forecast maps from the National Interagency Coordination Center show that the state faces an “above-normal” threat for “significant wildland fire potential” through September.

According to the forecast, the increased threat is partially attributed to a lack of rain and a rapidly decreasing snowpack.

“Regional snowpack continued rapid melting at rates faster than average through May, given mild temperatures and no significant reinforcing precipitation,” the outlook states. “Very few basins are holding snow cover at or above their end-of-May daily averages.”

Under state law, fireworks are prohibited on all state-owned land, including state parks and land managed by the Department of Natural Resources. Fireworks are similarly prohibited on federal land, including national forests and national parks.

Upthegrove also advised those who are camping to ensure that their campfires are completely put out and that they safely park away from tall grass.