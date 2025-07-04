This day in history: Tammy Wynette headlined Spokane Valley festival. Numerous fires sparked by fireworks

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: Spokane was in the midst of the Great American Weekend – a four-day holiday festival at a sprawling site at the Holiday Hills in the Spokane Valley.

The festival featured amusement rides, a kiddie carnival, animal exhibits, fireworks and a concert by Tammy Wynette.

“The queen of country music performed admirably, considering the handicap of a hoarse voice from a summer cold,” the Spokane Chronicle’s reviewer said.

The sponsors of the event later pronounced themselves “very disappointed” in the total attendance, which was only about 3,000.

The Fourth of July in Spokane included several firework-sparked house fires, including from people throwing firecrackers through open windows, the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported on July 4, 1925. (Spokesman-Review archives)

From 1925: The Fourth of July in Spokane included the traditional celebrations – and also the traditional firework-sparked house fires.

By midday, firefighters had already responded to seven house fires, including two caused by boys throwing firecrackers through open windows. In one case, the firecracker landed in a waste basket, setting it ablaze. In the other, someone threw a firecracker through an attic window, starting a fire in the roof and porch.

Both fires were extinguished by firefighters before causing extensive damage.

Firefighters also responded to seven grass fires, mostly ignited by firecrackers.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1776: U.S. Congress proclaims the independence from Great Britain.

1803: President Thomas Jefferson announces the Louisiana Purchase.

1884: Statue of Liberty is presented to the U.S. in Paris.

1966: President Lyndon B. Johnson signs the Freedom of Information Act.