A guide to airline companion passes

By Will Essilfie Bankrate.com

If you often travel with friends or family, scoring a discount for your flight companion can make booking much more affordable. Fortunately, some airline credit cards offer companion passes and discounts as benefits or at least give you a quicker path to earning those discounts.

They go by a variety of names: companion pass, companion certificate, companion fare, companion ticket and more. And although most airlines offer only a discount for you and your travel buddy, there are ways to earn fully comped tickets.

Companion fare vs. companion pass

Airlines offer differing companion deals. The common ones you may see are a companion fare and a companion pass. A companion fare is an airline offer that typically provides the cardholder a once-yearly significant discount (from just paying taxes and fees to a flat rate) when adding a second guest on a booking (or up to 50% off their ticket if they fly solo).

Companion passes, on the other hand, allow the cardholder to select a person who can fly free or for a set rate plus taxes anytime the cardholder flies. These passes could be one-time-use or valid for multiple uses during a certain period of time.

Both options make it easy to save some funds on your next trip and bring another person along for the ride.

Southwest Airlines Companion Pass

Southwest’s Companion Pass is perhaps the best known of the airline companion options in the U.S. Once you earn the Companion Pass, you can choose one friend or family member to fly free with you anytime you purchase or redeem points for a flight for a period of time.

While you will not have to pay airfare, you will need to pay the taxes and fees (starting at $5.60 one-way). The pass extends through the end of the year in which you earn it, plus a full calendar year after. For example, if you qualified for the Southwest Companion Pass in March 2025, you would have it through the end of December 2026.

By timing your Companion Pass earning wisely, you can have almost two full years of nearly free companion travel. But you’ll want to plan ahead to make sure you take full advantage of the benefit.

The best part? There’s no limit to how many times you can use the pass. After you’ve earned it, you can use it each time you book a paid or award flight with Southwest. You should see an option to add a companion to your flight for no additional ticket charge after you purchase your ticket.

How to earn the Southwest Companion Pass

There are two ways to qualify for the Southwest Companion Pass:

—Complete 100 qualifying one-way Southwest flights within a calendar year

—Earn 135,000 qualifying Southwest Rapid Rewards points

Points earned through flights will count toward the pass, as will points you earn through spending or qualifying for a welcome bonus on a Southwest credit card. Points that are purchased, transferred or converted from another loyalty program or travel rewards card will not apply. Using a Southwest co-branded credit card is a surefire way to maximize your earning toward a Southwest Companion Pass. Here are a few to consider:

—Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card

—Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card

—Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card

American Airlines companion certificate

For frequent American Airlines flyers, American Airlines AAdvantage credit cards give you a few companion certificate options.

American’s companion certificate allows you to bring along a guest on one round-trip main cabin domestic ticket for $99 (plus taxes and fees).

The certificate expires after a year and is only valid for flights within the continental United States. And make sure you read the offer carefully as some details can vary depending on the card you use.

How to earn the companion certificate

With the following cards, you can earn the certificate for one companion after you spend $30,000 in a year and keep your account open for 45 days beyond your card anniversary:

—Citi® / AAdvantage Business™ World Elite Mastercard®

—AAdvantage® Aviator® World Elite Business Mastercard

You can also earn a certificate with the cards below when you spend at least $20,000 annually and your account remains open for 45 days following your anniversary date:

•AAdvantage® Aviator® Silver Mastercard® (with this card, you’ll earn a companion certificate for two guests at $99 each, plus taxes and fees)

•AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard®

When you meet the qualifications, American Airlines will send you a companion certificate with specific booking details.

Changes possible in 2026

Beginning in 2026, Citi will become the exclusive issuer of American’s loyalty credit cards. As of this time no changes to benefits have been announced outside of current Barclays cards being migrated to Citi.

British Airways Travel Together Ticket

British Airways offers its own version of companion passes, called a Travel Together Ticket.

This British Airways offer is available when you book reward flights with the Avios you earn. With the ticket, you’ll receive a second seat (of equal value) to bring a friend along on a future trip — paying only taxes, fees and carrier charges. Alternatively, you can use the ticket to pay just 50% of your British Airways Avios value when you book a reward flight without a companion.

The offer is for British Airways, Iberia or Aer Lingus reward flights that originate from anywhere — you’re not limited to flights originating from the U.S. You should also be aware that taxes, fees and carrier charges on international flights can often exceed $1,000, so the Travel Together Ticket offer certainly varies in value.

How to earn the Travel Together Ticket

Using a British Airways Visa Signature® Card, you can qualify for the Travel Together Ticket by spending $30,000 in a single calendar year (Jan. 1 through Dec. 31).

After qualifying for the ticket, it’s good for two full years.

Delta Air Lines companion certificate

Delta’s co-branded Delta SkyMiles credit cards offer a few options for earning its companion certificate.

The certificate allows you to bring along a travel buddy on a single eligible round-trip flight. You’re still responsible for paying taxes and fees, but these charges are capped at $250.

How to earn the companion certificate

If you’re an eligible Delta cardholder, you’ll receive a companion certificate each year of membership upon the renewal of your card. There are currently five eligible cards:

—Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card (main cabin only)

—Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card (main cabin only)

—Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card (first-class eligible)

—Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card (main cabin only)

—Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card (first-class eligible)

You won’t receive a certificate until you renew your card membership, so it’ll take waiting until your second year to reap the benefit. Once you’ve been awarded the certificate, you have until your next renewal date to take advantage.

Hawaiian Airlines companion discount

Alaska Airlines acquired Hawaiian Airlines in September 2024. The new combined company has announced that Hawaiian Airlines credit cards will eventually be migrated to the Alaska credit card options from Bank of America in the coming years. While no official conversion date has been announced, the current Hawaiian companion discount is subject to change at any time.

For now, Hawaiian Airlines cardholders can earn one-time or annual companion discounts on flights with the airline.

Each of the eligible cards offers a one-time 50% discount on a single round-trip coach fare ticket for a companion flying with you. But two of the cards also offer an annual $100 discount off a companion’s round-trip coach fare ticket. These discounts apply to travel between Hawaii and North America booked directly with the airline.

The one-time 50% discount is eligible for 13 months after opening your account. Annual $100 discounts are good for 12 months after each account anniversary. Unfortunately, the 50% off doesn’t apply to taxes, fees or surcharges.

How to earn the companion discount

Here are the discount offers from each eligible Hawaiian Airlines credit card:

—The Hawaiian Airlines® World Elite Mastercard® (one-time 50% off and $100 yearly companion discount)

—Hawaiian Airlines® Bank of Hawaii World Elite Mastercard® (one-time 50% off and $100 yearly companion discount)

—Hawaiian Airlines® Business Mastercard® (one-time 50% off companion discount)

Alaska Airlines Famous Companion Fare

Eligible Alaska Airlines cardholders can earn the airline’s companion fare after meeting certain requirements.

Alaska’s Famous Companion Fare offer is good for one round-trip coach companion fare. You’ll still pay a $99 base fare, plus taxes and fees (starting at $23), and the companion fare must be on the same itinerary and booking as your purchased ticket. Tickets purchased with companion fare are still eligible for paid first-class upgrade offers.

How to earn the companion fare

The Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card frequently offers Alaska’s Famous Companion Fare as part of its new cardholder welcome opportunity.

For instance, right now new cardholders can earn a 30% flight discount code for a qualifying future flight just for opening your card. Additionally, earn 60,000 bonus miles and Alaska’s Famous Companion Fare ($99 fare plus taxes and fees from $23) after making $3,000 or more in purchases within the first 90 days of opening your account. The card has a $95 annual fee.

Similarly, the Alaska Airlines Visa® Business card has the following offer: Earn 60,000 bonus miles and Alaska’s Famous Companion Fare ($99 fare plus taxes and fees from $23) after you make $4,000 or more in purchases within the first 90 days of opening your account.

With both cards, you can keep earning the companion fare discount code by spending at least $6,000 on your card each year.

Information about the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card and Alaska Airlines Visa® Business card was last updated on June 12, 2025.

Lufthansa companion ticket

With Lufthansa’s co-branded rewards card, you can get one companion ticket each year.

These tickets are eligible for economy-class bookings departing from the U.S. to Africa/Europe/Middle East and the Far East. You’ll still have to pay taxes and fees, but will be eligible for a companion ticket each year you hold your card membership.

To reserve a seat with your companion ticket, you’ll have to call the Miles & More Companion Ticket Service at 866-461-5399.

How to earn the companion ticket

You’ll need to be a Miles & More® World Elite Mastercard® cardholder to score Lufthansa’s companion ticket.

When you sign up for the card, you receive an initial companion ticket after you make your first purchase. Afterward, you’ll receive an additional companion ticket on each account anniversary if you continue to hold your card.

Lufthansa’s companion offers are good from the date they’re issued until your next account anniversary. The full terms of the offer can be found on Lufthansa’s website.

United Million Miler companion

United Airlines offers a unique opportunity within its MileagePlus program, giving those who have flown over 1 million miles with the airline a chance to gift elite status to a companion. Million Milers are eligible to select a spouse, significant other or another person who resides at the Million Miler’s home address as a companion to share their Premier status. Once a companion is selected, they will retain the same status unless you submit a change.

Tiered shared status coming in 2027

Currently, companions qualify for the highest status the Million Miler has achieved. But beginning in 2027, companions of 1 Million Milers will receive Premier Gold status regardless of the Million Miler’s status. Members who have earned 2 Million Miler, 3 Million Miler or 4-plus Million Miler status will be able to share their highest status with their companion.

How to earn the Million Miler companion offer

You’ll need to be a United MileagePlus member and fly at least 1 million miles with United.

Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic offers a companion perk option as part of its credit card the Virgin Red Rewards Mastercard®. The companion fare will allow you to get a round-trip companion seat with the cardholder.

How to earn the companion ticket

You’ll need to be a Virgin Red Rewards Mastercard cardholder and spend $15,000 in a year to earn one ticket or $30,000 to earn two companion tickets.

The bottom line

Whether you’re a frequent flyer or a once-in-a-while traveler, your pocket will feel a little heavier when you’re able to bring company along at a fraction of the cost.

While each airline offers ways to save when traveling with friends or family, you can really maximize your savings by planning ahead and taking full advantage of your preferred airline’s deals.