US consumer sentiment slips as inflation outlook worsens

By Jarrell Dillard and Maria Paula Mijares Torres Bloomberg News

U.S. consumer sentiment slid to a three-month low in March and year-ahead inflation expectations jumped as the war in the Middle East drives up gasoline prices.

The University of Michigan’s final March sentiment index fell to 53.3 from a preliminary reading of 55.5, according to a report released Friday. The survey period includes responses from Feb. 17 to Monday, with about two-thirds of those collected after the Iran war began.

Consumers expect prices to rise at an annual rate of 3.8% over the next year from 3.4% a month earlier, the biggest increase since April 2025. At the same time, longer-term inflation expectations eased.

Gasoline prices have shot up about $1 a gallon on average in the U.S. since the start of the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, which is about to enter its fifth week. This jolt is compounded by existing worries over higher costs for everyday goods and risks causing consumers to cut back on discretionary spending.

Economists in a Bloomberg survey raised their estimates for inflation through year-end, while tempering expectations for growth, consumer spending and employment.

“The persistence of high prices continues to be the dominant factor for consumer views of the economy, with 47% of consumers spontaneously noting that prices are currently eroding their personal finances,” Joanne Hsu, director of the survey, said in a statement.

She added that year-ahead gas price expectations jumped to the highest since June 2022, when inflation peaked in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Consumers with middle and higher incomes and stock wealth, buffeted both by escalating gas prices and volatile financial markets in the wake of the Iran conflict, exhibited particularly large drops in sentiment,” Hsu said.

The current conditions gauge slipped to 55.8 in March from 56.6 a month earlier, while the expectations index decreased to a four-month low.

Consumers’ perception of their expected financial situation fell to the lowest level in five months.