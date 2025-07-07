Former WSU standout Kyle Manzardo leaves Guardians for mother’s heart transplant surgery

By Paul Hoynes Tribune News Service

HOUSTON – Guardians first baseman Kyle Manzardo left the team Sunday night to be with his mother who is undergoing heart transplant surgery.

Windy Manzardo has been dealing with serious heart complications since 2021.

Manzardo, the former Washington State standout by way of Lake City High, traveled with the Guardians to Houston on Sunday night after their game against Detroit at Progressive Field. He called manager Stephen Vogt late that night to tell him a heart had become available.

The surgery is scheduled for Tuesday morning a Providence Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane.

Vogt urged Manzardo to join his family.

The Guardians placed him on the Family Medical Emergency List and recalled Jhonkensy Noel from Triple-A Columbus. Noel was in uniform for Monday night’s game against the Astros.

Paul Manzardo, Windy’s husband and Kyle’s father, posted this on X: “Praying for a successful heart transplant for Windy! Our family is extremely grateful and blessed for this wonderful gift! Thank you to the family of the donor!”

Manzardo is hitting .217 (55 for 254) with 11 doubles, 13 homers, 33 RBI and a .718 OPS.