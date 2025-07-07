Man who opened fire on Border Patrol building in Texas is fatally shot

By Christine Hauser New York Times

A man opened fire dozens of times on a border patrol building in McAllen, Texas, early Monday, injuring three people, including two officers, before he was fatally shot by law enforcement authorities, officials said.

About 6 a.m. local time, officers from the McAllen Police Department responded to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s McAllen Station after reports of a shooting, Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said.

The chief said at a news conference that there were “many dozens” of rounds fired at the building and the agents inside. The gunman did not enter the building, he said.

“Border Patrol agents returned fire and subsequently neutralized, that is killed, the person that had opened fire upon the building,” Rodriguez said.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that two officers and a border patrol employee were injured and taken to a hospital.

The McAllen Police Department said one of those injured was one of its officers, Ismael Garcia, a 10-year veteran of the force. Garcia, who was in stable condition, was injured in the knee, either by a bullet or shrapnel, police said.

Details on the other two people injured were not immediately available.

A motive for the shooting, which was being investigated by the FBI, was not immediately known. The gunman was identified as Ryan Louis Mosqueda, 27, police said.

The chief gave no further details about the gunman’s weapon, which he described as an assault rifle. Authorities found other weapons and ammunition in the gunman’s car, which was in the station’s parking lot.

Rodriguez said there was spray paint writing on the white vehicle, which had Michigan license plates, that officers could not decipher.

Rodriguez said the gunman had connections to an address in the city of Weslaco, Texas, about 16 miles east of McAllen, and had been reported missing a few hours earlier Monday.

The FBI office in San Antonio said in a statement that there was “currently no threat to public safety that we are aware of.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.