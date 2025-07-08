Former Gonzaga forward Kelly Olynyk on the move again after trade to San Antonio Spurs

Kelly Olynyk’s time with the Washington Wizards organization has come to an end after two weeks and zero games played.

The former Gonzaga forward was involved in a multiplayer trade for the second time in less than a month after Washington traded him to the San Antonio Spurs for multiple players and a second-round draft pick in 2026, according to a report on Tuesday from ESPN’s Shams Charania.

The Wizards received Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley as part of the trade, Charania reported.

Two weeks earlier, Olynyk, who played for the Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans during the 2024-25 season, was part of a blockbuster trade that sent the journeyman forward and guard CJ McCollum to Washington for Jordan Poole and Saddiq Bey.

The teams formally agreed to the terms of that trade Sunday, just two days before Olynyk learned he was on the move again.

The longest-tenured former Zag in the NBA, Olynyk joins a Spurs team that’s expected to contend for a playoff berth in the Western Conference with 7-foot-3 French sensation Victor Wembanyama on track to return from a blood clot in the right shoulder that sidelined him for the remainder of last season.

The 34-year-old Olynyk hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2020 as a member of the Miami Heat team that made a run to the NBA Finals inside the Orlando, Florida-based “bubble.”

Olynyk, who’s on track to play for his eighth team since arriving in the NBA, averaged 10.7 points per game while making 20 starts with the Pelicans last season.

The Ontario native averaged 7.1 ppg in 24 games with the Raptors, mostly coming off the bench for his hometown team before he was traded to New Orleans.