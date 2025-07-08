Heart cancels Gorge concert, will play Seattle instead

By Michael Rietmulder Seattle Times

SEATTLE – To any Heart fans in Seattle gearing up for a summer road trip to see the band at the Gorge Amphitheatre next month, don’t sweat getting that oil change.

The Washington rock deities have canceled an Aug. 8 show at the landmark venue that was supposed to kick off the next leg of their Royal Flush Tour. Instead, the band led by the matriarchs of Seattle rock, Ann and Nancy Wilson, will play a hometown show Nov. 23 at Climate Pledge Arena.

Tickets for the original Gorge date will automatically be refunded, and it appears ticket buyers will have access to a presale now open for the new Climate Pledge Arena show. Various other presales will open throughout the week, including a venue presale (using the code “CRAZY”) that begins 10 a.m. Thursday. Ticket sales to the general public start 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster.

This year’s Royal Flush Tour dates marked singer Ann Wilson’s return to the road after undergoing chemotherapy. The next leg of the tour is slated to begin Aug. 10 at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

The band last played its hometown at the end of 2023 with a New Year’s Eve show designed as an early kickoff for the Royal Flush Tour, which was delayed when Wilson underwent cancer treatment.

Heart aren’t the only classic rockers to scrap a Gorge show this summer in favor of playing smaller Seattle-area digs. Neil Young bagged a September date at the 27,500-capacity venue before downsizing to Chateau Ste. Michelle, which holds around 4,500 fans.

With the Gorge roughly equidistant between Seattle and Spokane, the fact that Heart played Spokane this year likely didn’t help ticket sales.