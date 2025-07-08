Man dies after being sucked into plane engine at Milan airport

By Jessica Schladebeck New York Daily News

All flights at Milan Bergamo Airport were temporarily grounded after a man was sucked into the engine of a departing plane and died, according to reports.

The aircraft involved, an Airbus A319 operated by the low-cost Spanish airline Volotea, was preparing to takeoff from Bergamo for Asturias, in northern Spain, when the incident occurred Tuesday morning, CBS News reported. First responders, including firefighters and police officers were called to the scene, located some 37 miles east of Milan, and an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

While authorities have provided few other details, Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera, citing unnamed airline sources, reported an individual ran onto the tarmac and was subsequently pulled into the plane’s engine. It was not immediately clear if the person killed was an an airport employee, customer, or someone entering from the outside.

All 154 passengers and six crew members were safe and being provided with psychological support, Volotea told CNN.

Milan Bergamo confirmed the suspension of operations in a statement on Tuesday, around 10:20 a.m. local time, citing “a problem that occurred on the taxiway.” They also blamed “technical problems” and warned of delays and diversion before services resumed in full around noon.

During the shutdown, at least eight departing flights were canceled, while arriving flights were diverted to other airports in the region, including those in Bologna, Verona and Milan Malpensa.