2,100-acre fire forcing evacuations near Davenport

The Western Pines fire in Lincoln County was visible from downtown Spokane Wednesday afternoon. (Jonathan Brunt/The Spokesman-Review)

A 2,100-acre fire was burning grass and timber and threatening homes Wednesday about 9 miles northeast of Davenport along the Spokane River, according to Ryan Rodruck, spokesman for the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

The wind-driven Western Pines fire drew “significant” air and ground resources , Rodruck said.

The fire was reported about 12:45 p.m. Rodruck said he was not aware of any structures that burned.

The blaze increased in size throughout the day, including a climb from 1,500 acres Wednesday afternoon to 2,100 acres Wednesday night, according to Zoe Love, DNR wildfire public information officer.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page the fire was burning near Carp Lake and Western Pines Road, and that winds were pushing the fire northeast. Evacuations were in place for area residents.

A Type 3 incident management team was on its way to the scene , Rodruck said.

He said fire officials warned that hot, dry conditions and strong winds could be a dangerous combination heading into Wednesday, and that bore fruit with this fire.