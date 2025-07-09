MLB to use Automated Ball-Strike system during All-Star Game

By Evan Drellich and Melissa Lockard The Athletic

The Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) system that MLB rolled out during spring training and has been used in the minor leagues will be getting prime-time treatment, as the ABS system will be used at the MLB All-Star Game for the first time, Major League Baseball confirmed. The All-Star Game is Tuesday in Atlanta.

As was the case in spring training, teams will be given two challenges, with retention if their challenge is upheld. Pitchers, catchers and hitters can challenge ball-strike calls. Challenges must be made immediately after a ball or strike call is made.

MLB hasn’t announced a timeframe for when the ABS system might be used in regular-season games, but this could be another step toward making that a reality. The system has been used at the Triple-A level since the 2022 season, and major leaguers got the opportunity to test it out this spring, where walks were up slightly and strikeouts were down slightly. Not surprisingly, run scoring was up slightly, as well.

The Athletic‘s Jayson Stark spoke with players about their experience with the ABS system this spring and got a variety of responses. Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto told Stark he had mixed feelings about the system.

“I like it as a hitter,” Realmuto said. “I don’t really like it as a catcher as much, just because I think it takes part of the game away, part of the catcher position. Framing is still going to matter, but it’s not going to be as big of a deal. So that part I don’t like. But as a hitter, I do like having the consistent strike zone.”

Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers told Stark he felt the strike zone was smaller.

So, what is the ABS strike zone exactly? As it turns out, it plays a little differently than the traditional human strike zone.

The All-Star Game hasn’t traditionally been filled with much controversy, especially when it comes to balls and strikes, so it remains to be seen how much players will call on the ABS system to challenge calls during the game itself. But it could give fans a preview of what MLB games will be like in the near future.