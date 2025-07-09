Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Zachary L. Rodriguez, of Everett, and Harlee R. Carpenter, of Spokane.

Roman S. Sipko and Rebeka Chirica, both of Spokane.

Olusesan V. Olajoyegbe and Sierra A. Potter, both of Spokane.

Gabriel A. Poyaoan Garlit and Abigail C. Stallings, both of Spokane.

Pat L. Jordan and Maxine C. Gorham Whitman, both of Spokane.

Jordan M. Jacobson and April C. Burnett, both of Spokane.

Benjamin M. Turnbull Hall and Megan A. Cox, both of Spokane.

Benjamin J. McNeil and Aunna M. Hansen, both of Spokane.

Noah E. Mayfield and Sophia C. Donovan, both of Hayden.

Justin M. Hoffman and Ashley R. West, both of Cheney.

Jack D. Simonson, of Conquest, Sask., and Brooke L. Maki, of Big Lake, AK.

Adam R. Payne and Stephanie S. McCurdy, both of Spokane.

Joseph J. Ritacco and Liza M. Avila Rios, both of Spokane.

Nicholas D. Haynie, of Bellevue, and Alison E. Fullington, of Issaquah.

Brandon M. Grosshuesch and Jadin L. Fry, both of Spokane.

Zachary W. Lauric and Rhiannon E. Jensen, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Bexco Property XXVII LLC v. Karma Prosser, restitution of premises.

Bexco Property XXVII LLC v. Rudy Parsons, et al., restitution of premises.

Bexco Property XXVII LLC v. Meaghan S. Johnson, et al., restitution of premises.

Wash. Equipment Manufacturing Co. Inc. v. Machine Tool Research Inc., complaint for breach of contract and damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Uffelman, Brandon M., Jr. and Sherilyn T.

Taylor, Brandi and Tyler

O’Docharty, Timothy A. and Bonnie M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Jeremiah H. Storer, 47; 12 months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Genevieve Vinnedge, 41; 55 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Jeffrey A. Deardorff, 24; 30 days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Enro Mazawa, 36; 16 days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Andres Alegria, 18; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Jeffrey L. Carlsen, 62; $250 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Richard D. Carroll, III, 25; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Yevgeniy V. Altukhov, 42; 89 days in jail with credit given for 89 days served, possession of a controlled substance and reckless driving.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Felicia J. Wardell, 40; eight hours of community service, second-degree criminal trespassing and possession of a controlled substance.

Corey E. Bennett, 28; $500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Cameron G. Remington, 24; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Carson H. Weidenbach, 23; $500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jacob D. Montgomery, 27; $500 fine, five days in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Jonas J. Leblanc, 49; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, driving while intoxicated.

Chenoa A. Lenhardt, 29; 45 days of electronic home monitoring, first-degree negligent driving.

Andrew A. Mackey, 26; 16 hours of community service converted to three days of work crew, third-degree theft.

Kristopher D. Mayer, 48; 30 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Antony Nsigiyende, 40; 120 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Jeremy S. Martin, 42; one day in jail converted to eight hours of community service, reckless driving.

Eric L. Lindley, 38; 45 days of electronic home monitoring, first-degree negligent driving.

Crystiauna D. McLallen, 30; 15 days in jail, two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Cara P. Osterson, 42; five days in jail, second-degree vehicle prowling and two counts of third-degree theft.