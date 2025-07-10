US sees 33% drop in car trips by Canadians as summer travel starts

By Randy Thanthong-Knight and Mario Baker Ramirez Bloomberg

Canadians are committed to ditching US travel, taking the fewest number of car trips there in the year’s first half since at least 2017, excluding the pandemic.

Over the past six months, Canadians returned from just 8 million trips, well below the 11 million entries during the same period in 2024, according to Statistics Canada data released Thursday. In June, Canadian-resident return trips by automobile from the US plunged 33.1% from a year ago.

The sixth straight monthly drop underscores a movement among Canadians who are deliberately avoiding US vacations and products to protest President Donald Trump’s threats to their country’s economy and sovereignty.

The number of US car trips to Canada also fell for the fifth consecutive month, dropping 10.4% in June. The drop coincided with both the trade war and a weaker US dollar, which fell more than 5% against the loonie in the first half of the year.

Canadians’ return trips by air from other countries rose 7.3% in June, while those from the US dropped 22%. Tourist arrivals from the US decreased 0.7%, and those from other countries were at similar levels to last year.

“These trends are particularly promising as ongoing US tensions appear to be influencing some global tourists to consider Canada as an alternative destination,” Anusha Arif, economist at Toronto-Dominion Bank, said in an interview.

Other indicators, including airport screening data, also showed a “significant shift” toward domestic travel among Canadians, she said.

Canada’s total tourism spending is expected to grow between 2% and 4% this year despite an anticipated 5%-10% decline in US spending, Arif said. That’s because a strong increase in the number of Canadian and other international visitors is expected to compensate for fewer American tourists.