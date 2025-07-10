Washington set to launch first renovated hybrid-electric ferry in fleet

SEATTLE – When riders go aboard the Wenatchee ferry next week for the first time in nearly two years, they likely won’t notice much of a difference. The vessel’s interior is largely unchanged, and the feature most say is their favorite likely will remain the view of the skyline as the boat departs the Colman Dock in downtown Seattle .

It’s what’s below the waterline that excites state officials about the future of Washington’s ferry system.

Joined by former Gov. Jay Inslee , Gov. Bob Ferguson on Thursday unveiled the newly renovated hybrid-electric ferry, the first in the state’s fleet, which will soon carry travelers and commuters between Seattle and Bainbridge Island.

“I’m very proud to be here standing on the very first hybrid electric vessel in Washington state’s ferry fleet,” Ferguson said as the vessel traversed Elliott Bay during a test run Thursday morning. “And the good news is, it certainly won’t be the last.”

The Wenatchee is one of three vessels the state plans to convert to hybrid-electric in the coming years.

The 460-foot vessel, one of the largest in Washington’s ferry system, can carry 202 vehicles and 2,500 passengers and is expected to be operational next week, with full operations anticipated by the end of the month. Its return to action means the system will operate a full fleet for the first time since 2019.

“This is a day of great Washington celebration, because Washington state is a great state, it is a great visionary state, and it deserves a visionary boat, and it’s got one today,” Inslee said. “Because it’s got the most advanced electric propulsion system ferry, not just in Washington, not just in America, but in North America. And we have to be proud of this achievement.”

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the conversion and other work on the vessel cost approximately $133 million– at least $36 million over its initial budget.

The renovation, which took approximately 22 months, involved removing two locomotive-sized diesel engines and two engine-driven generators from the Wenatchee and installing a new propulsion system, along with new batteries capable of storing 5.7 megawatt-hours of energy.

Steve Nevey, head of Washington State Ferries, said the vessel will operate similarly to a Prius, with engine power recharging the onboard batteries.

“We ought to look at this transition as an economic opportunity, as well as a convenience opportunity for commuters,” Inslee said. “Because it’s going to help our economic growth.”

According to Inslee, the vessel will save “hundreds of thousands of tons of pollution.” Nevey said he anticipates saving approximately 25% on fuel by running the vessel in hybrid mode.

The return of the Wenatchee comes as the state is set to see several other new and restored vessels come online in the years ahead.

Last week, Ferguson announced he had accepted a bid from Florida-based Eastern Shipbuilding Group to build three new 160-vehicle hybrid-electric ferries. The cost of the contract is $714.5 million.

“We’re moving in one direction, more of these kinds of vessels,” Ferguson said. “For all of the reasons that Gov. Inslee mentioned, right? Clean air, a healthy Washington, good for our environment and good for our climate.”

The plans to convert existing vessels in Washington’s fleet, though, will be delayed until at least next year.

Citing the time needed to convert the vessels, Ferguson announced in March that he would delay the conversion of two other vessels from diesel to hybrid electric until after the World Cup in Seattle concludes next year.

“We have a major event coming up with the World Cup. We’re wanting to restore full domestic service, those are our priorities right now,” Ferguson said. “And I think it’s important that while we make this change, make this transition, which the people support, I believe that we do that in a way that we maintain that service.”

Nevey said the state eventually will install charging capacity for the vessels at ferry terminals, which would allow ferries to be operated solely on electricity, with the diesel engine operating as a backup. The state is planning to install electric charging capability at ferry terminals by 2028.

Once shore charging is installed, the Wenatchee will operate solely on electricity, reducing greenhouse gas admissions by up to 95%.

During his remarks, Ferguson praised his predecessor for his work to convert Washington’s ferries.

“This would not be happening if it weren’t for Gov. Inslee, it’s just that simple,” Ferguson said. “He’s been determined to make this transition. He led on this transition.”