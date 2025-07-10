With at least three starting spots up for grabs, how incoming transfers will impact Gonzaga women next season

Saint Mary’s guard Zeryhia Aokuso loses the ball after a collision in the paint with Gonzaga forward Yvonne Ejim during a Feb. 20 Zags victory at McCarthey Athletic Center. (TYLER TJOMSLAND)

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

Editors note: This is the second story in a five-part summer series about the Gonzaga women’s basketball program. The series continues through Aug. 1.

Lisa Fortier accomplished two important things through the transfer portal that will serve her women’s basketball team well in the 2025-26 season.

She added depth at forward and promising talent at guard. The Zags’ roster went from 11 a year ago to 13 for the upcoming season.

Fortier won’t be able to divvy up 200 game minutes among 13 players. In fact, her preference is a short rotation most seasons, especially with uncertainty with so many new players.

One thing is certain, though – the transfers create immediate competition for starting positions and key reserve roles. It’s likely the four transfers signed by GU will earn opportunities either as starters or key reserves.

Joining the Zags are Zeryhia Aokuso, a 5-foot-10 junior guard from Saint Mary’s; Teryn Gardner, a 5-9 sophomore guard from Boise State by way of Mead High; Sierra Lichte, a 6-0 graduate forward from Cal Poly who has two years of eligibility; and 6-2 junior forward Taylor Smith from Weber State.

Gonzaga’s second class of transfers arrives with better resumes than the first did a year ago. Two of the four starters, graduate Tayla Dalton and sophomore Ines Bettencourt, combined to start 31 games. Had Dalton, a transfer from Saint Mary’s, not been dealing with a foot injury at the start of the season, she likely would have been a full-time starter.

Aokuso and Lichte were two-year starters and Smith started last year.

All had significant impacts with their previous teams.

At least three starting positions will be available. Aokuso, Lichte and Smith will be in the mix.

The second batch of transfers appears poised to make a bigger impact than last year’s transfers.

“We’re going to need them all to have an impact,” Fortier said.

Aokuso may have the best chance to separate herself from the pack. She made an immediate name for herself when she arrived at Saint Mary’s, earned the West Coast Conference Freshman of the Year honor and was named to the All-WCC second team.

“Zeryhia is very experienced,” Fortier said. “She’s played against us, she’s played in this building, she’s familiar with our program.”

Aokuso, who hails from Amarillo, Texas, averaged 10.9 points per game for Saint Mary’s, including 25 minutes a game last season.

“ ‘Z,’ in some ways, is the front-runner with her experience with us, and her skill set fits into something that we lost with guards last two seasons,” Fortier said. “When she’s in with Allie (Turner), she is going to be able to really complement her well off the ball. She can also pass it and dribble it.”

Fortier is especially excited about Aokuso’s offensive abilities.

“Her size and skill set make her a challenge to guard,” Fortier said when the Zags announced Aokuso’s signing. “And her midrange jumper is one of the best I’ve seen.”

With the departure of inside players Yvonne Ejim and Maud Huijbens, forward was a position Fortier and her coaching staff targeted in the portal.

Lichte, from Riverton, Utah, started 29 games last year as a redshirt sophomore, averaging 10.6 points and 6.7 rebounds. She totaled 17 points and 13 rebounds in a Big West Tournament win against UC Santa Barbara.

“Sierra can do a bit of everything,” Fortier said. “She’s interested in defending. She can play some guard, she can play some forward. She’s a multidimensional player. She can fill in the gaps. Not sure where the gaps will be yet, but Sierra’s name will come up often (because) her skill set is broad.”

Smith, from Pocatello, is an intriguing player. She averaged 12.9 points and 5.9 rebounds last season in 30.2 minutes a game. She ranked No. 7 in the Big Sky Conference in scoring and was Weber State’s first All-Big Sky first-team pick since 2017-18.

Fortier sees Smith being a scoring option inside and outside.

“Taylor is a versatile post player,” Fortier said. “She can shoot it from 3 very well. She can take people around the basket. She can play inside and outside. She’s an Eliza (Hollingsworth) type of player. Eliza ended up being very, very good at the end of her time with us.”

Gardner has the least experience of the transfers. She played in 32 games at Boise State last year, averaging 12.7 minutes.

“We recruited Teryn the first time around,” Fortier said. “She’s probably the most comfortable with us as people.”

Gardner was a three-sport standout at Mead. She was named the Greater Spokane League’s Most Valuable Player her junior and senior seasons. She was the league’s defensive player of the year her senior year.

Any player who can play defense will see minutes from Fortier, whose first love is defense.

Gardner can do many things and will be a valuable asset as a point or shooting guard.

“She’s a really good shooter,” Fortier said.

The transfers also bring some academic chops. Gardner and Lichte were at the top of their classes in high school.

The Zags also need player-driven leadership. Fortier is hopeful leaders will emerge from the transfers.