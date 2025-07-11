Mariners’ Randy Arozarena named to MLB All-Star team, replacing Julio Rodríguez

By Tim Booth Seattle Times

DETROIT – Randy Arozarena’s recent hot streak at the plate has earned the Seattle Mariners left fielder a chance to play in Atlanta next week.

He’s headed to his second All-Star Game.

Arozarena was added to the AL roster on Friday afternoon to replace teammate Julio Rodríguez after the M’s center fielder decided to pull himself out of the game to rest up for the second half of the season.

Arozarena said he was hopeful after not making the initial team that he might be in consideration as a replacement option if someone withdrew from playing. Turned out to be his teammate.

Arozarena said he was excited about the selection after a rough start to the season at the plate.

“Put in some work and played a lot better and helped the team win some ballgames. Very appreciative,” Arozarena said with bench coach Manny Acta serving as his interpreter.

For the season, Arozarena is hitting .247 with 15 homers, 44 RBI s and an .800 OPS, but it’s his recent stretch that brought him into the conversation for the All-Star spot.

Over his past 10 games, Arozarena is hitting .297 with seven home runs, 11 RBI s and a 1.190 OPS. Arozarena credited the recent hot streak to hitting less on the field during batting practice but spending more time in the cage with hitting coaches Edgar Martinez and Kevin Seitzer.

Arozarena is technically the fifth Mariners selection even though he’s replacing his teammate. He’ll join catcher Cal Raleigh and pitchers Bryan Woo and Andrés Muñoz.