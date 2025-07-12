Julio Rodríguez, Randy Arozarena power Mariners to season-high 15 runs

By Tim Booth Seattle Times

DETROIT — Julio Rodríguez homering in consecutive games for the first time this season will deservedly get some of the attention of what happened on Saturday at Comerica Park.

But let’s also take a moment to recognize Randy Arozarena’s left elbow.

See, it was Arozarena’s elbow that was plunked by an 0-2 pitch from Detroit’s All-Star pitcher Casey Mize that kept the third inning going for the Mariners. The hit-by-pitch was followed by Jorge Polanco’s double and that was followed by Luke Raley’s three-run homer that quickly gave the Mariners a 6-1 lead.

It was all part of an offensive eruption as the Mariners beat the Tigers 15-7, taking the first two games of the final series before the All-Star break. If Arozarena’s elbow doesn’t wear that wayward splitter, does that entire outburst even happen?

The last two days are why these Mariners are equally frustrating and impossible to give up on at the same time. Get ruthlessly swept in the Bronx and look like a team ready to teeter, only to turn around and have a chance to sweep the team with the best record in baseball on Sunday with Logan Gilbert on the mound.

This wasn’t a day where the pitching was exceptional. George Kirby struggled early, then gave up a three-run homer to Riley Greene in his last inning of work that cut into the M’s six-run lead at the time. The bullpen also had some shaky moments in closing out the big lead.

It became a group effort on the way to a season-high 19 hits and 15 runs. The M’s received a huge day from Arozarena, who scored four times, had three hits and homered for the eighth time in the past 12 games with a two-run shot in the eighth inning to take an 11-5 lead.

They needed Dominic Canzone’s four hits, the first four-hit game by a Mariners player this season. They needed Ben Williamson’s RBI single in the seventh to take a 9-4 lead and his one in the ninth to go up 12-7. That was followed two batters later by a three-run double from J.P. Crawford, who now has a 13-game hitting streak.

They needed Raley’s fourth homer and second since missing nearly two months with an oblique strain, a shot into the right-field seats that ensured Mize would have his worst outing of the season.

Eight of the nine batters in the M’s order had at least one hit — maybe cut Cal Raleigh some slack on that. But even Raleigh chipped in with a sacrifice fly as part of that five-run third inning outburst.

He also nearly joined Barry Bonds as the only players in baseball history with 39 home runs before the All-Star break. The sac fly was close. The fly ball Raleigh hit in the eighth inning and was caught just in front of the wall in right field was closer.

Rodríguez finished with three hits adding an RBI single and a double to the homer. And yes, homering in consecutive games is a big deal, as the slugging has been the biggest offensive absence from his game in the first half.

Rodríguez’s homer traveled and estimated 427 feet and left the bat at 111.6 mph. The double he hit in the eighth was 113.7 mph, the hardest-hit ball in the game.

Kirby will certainly be frustrated — and maybe a little furious — at the way his start began and finished. He walked the first batter of the game, missed to his arm side early on and needed 32 pitches to get through the first inning, fortunate to only give up one run.

The end wasn’t great either. With two outs in the fifth, Kirby walked Wenceel Perez with a runner already on. And that third walk, matching his career-high allowed in a start, became massive as All-Star Riley Greene punched a 2-2 splitter opposite-field for a three-run homer that cut the M’s lead to 7-4.

In between the rough first and the homer in the fifth, Kirby was overpowering in those middle three innings with four strikeouts and one base runner allowed. That stretch looked like the version of Kirby that in his previous three starts entering Saturday had thrown 18 1/3 combined innings and allowed two earned runs.

Kirby’s final line: five innings, five hits, four runs and six strikeouts.

Eduard Bazardo created some serious stress in the eighth inning giving up Zach McKinstry’s two-run homer and loaded the bases with one out forcing Matt Brash to be summoned from the bullpen. But Brash got a soft line out from Gleyber Torres and a ground ball from Perez to end the threat.