Commentary: Why the Mariners should go all-in at the trade deadline, no matter the cost

By Matt Calkins Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The Cal Raleigh home run watch might be the dominant Mariners storyline, but there is another topic that is just as relevant to this club’s success.

As Seattle’s position in the wild-card race remains tenuous – they’d make the playoffs by a half game if the season ended today – getting better at the trade deadline remains a top priority.

This has been one area in which the M’s have fallen short in years past, as they regularly contend for a postseason position while rarely (once in the past 24 years) getting to that 163rd game. That “splash” at the end of this month could very well be the difference between the Mariners getting back to the playoffs. So, can they make that happen?

One trade scenario that was thrown out by ESPN MLB writer David Schoenfield involved the Mariners dealing minor-leaguers Colt Emerson (SS), Harry Ford (C), Lazaro Montes (OF), Brandyn Garcia (LHP) and MLB starting pitcher Bryce Miller to the Braves for superstar outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. If you’re wondering why Atlanta would even consider giving up the man who won NL MVP honors in 2023 and led the Braves to the World Series title in 2021, you wouldn’t be alone. Acuña is playing as well as he ever has, earning an All-Star nod despite only having played 43 games this season.

But … the 27-year-old has had two ACL tears. And … the Braves are 10 games under .500 with little chance to make the playoffs. Also … Atlanta could rebuild its farm system almost overnight by unloading one of the best players in franchise history. Might fans go nuts? Yeah. But the Braves do have a recent World Series title and can get a huge return.

The Mariners, on the other hand, have never won a World Series. They, as you are likely well aware, have never been to the World Series. In the 9 1/2-season era of John Stanton (chairman) and Jerry Dipoto (president of baseball operations), the club has made the postseason just once despite maddeningly straddling the playoff fence year after year.

Should you let emotions guide you in a potentially franchise-altering trade? No. Might being the only franchise to never reach the Fall Classic prompt you to go big in a situation like this? Yeah, probably.

Emerson is the Mariners’ top prospect right now and 18th in MLB. Montes is their No. 2 prospect and 29th in MLB. It’s nearly impossible to know if success in the minors will carry over to the bigs – with former Mariner Jarred Kelenic serving as an example of how hype doesn’t equal production. But throwing in Miller, who might have been the M’s top pitcher last year? This is where it gets a little more worrisome.

Granted, Bryce has not been himself this season, with injuries limiting him to 10 games in which his ERA has ballooned to 5.73. Still, it’s likely that he’ll find his old footing once he returns to good health.

Plus, it’s not as if the M’s offense has been a major issue this season. They play in the most pitcher-friendly park in MLB and are still ninth in runs and seventh in OPS. It’s been the pitching – which ranks 17th in ERA – that’s been the bigger issue. So should they go after that big bat?

Absolutely. Acuña might have an injury history but given how he’s hitting .333 with 11 home runs and a 1.040 OPS in 43 games this season – those past ACL tears aren’t affecting his performance. If healthy all year and putting up stats such as these, he’d be in the NL MVP conversation.

Additionally, Acuña isn’t ridiculously expensive. He is making $17 million per season and is under team control through 2028, with the Braves having club options in 2027 and 2028.

Raleigh and his 38 pre-All-Star-break home runs is one of the more pleasantly surprising storylines in Mariners history. But it’s hard to know if this is a fluke of a season or something he can maintain throughout his career. With him rolling the way he is, and with the Mariners (50-45) right in the wild-card mix – wouldn’t it make sense to go all in on a player of Acuña’s status?

Remember, it was the Braves who were just above water in 2021 when they made a slew of deals to bolster their team before the trade deadline and win the World Series with an 88-73 record. The Mariners find themselves in a similar position.

Perhaps this all sounds too good to be true. The idea of Atlanta giving up its franchise player does seem a bit far-fetched. But the Mariners need to try something.

For too long, they’ve teased their fan base with playoff hopes, only to leave their supporters wondering what could have been if they made a big move. Don’t let it happen again this season.