Spokane woman receives $300,000 settlement three years after city employee crashed into her car

A Spokane woman will receive $300,000 from the city of Spokane three years after a city employee ran a red light and crashed into her vehicle.

The Spokane City Council unanimously approved the settlement agreement Monday.

Seraphima Steffy-Kirkham was driving on June 29, 2022, through the intersection of 3rd and Maple when James Paul Martin Schnebly, operating a city truck, reportedly ran a red light and crashed into Steffy-Kirkham, causing upwards of $44,000 in damages to the car and for initial medical care, according to an insurance report filed in March 2023.

Witnesses initially gave conflicting testimony as to which vehicle had the right-of-way at the time of the accident, according to the police report. However, surveillance footage confirmed Steffy-Kirkham had the green light when she proceeded through the intersection.

Steffy-Kirkham’s attorney could not be reached for comment.