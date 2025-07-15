Commentary: With Derby win, Cal Raleigh is inching toward legend status — literally

By Matt Calkins Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Just about anyone who’s won a title will tell you that, no matter how skilled or prepared you are – no matter the game plans, matchups or execution – you’re gonna need a touch of luck.

Maybe it’s a favorable call by an official, or an error by an opponent, or an all-time highlight reel play for a teammate. Or in the case of Cal Raleigh – it’s 0.96 of an inch.

But what just about anyone who’s won a title will also tell you is that – what you do with that luck is what makes you a champion. And Monday night in Atlanta, the Mariners catcher took that inch and turned it into a milestone.

Raleigh, ladies and gentlemen, is your 2025 Home Run Derby champion. With his father, Todd, pitching to him, and his 15-year-old brother, Todd Jr. (better known as “T”), catching for him, the Raleigh introduced himself to the nation with a combo of dominance and drama.

He became the first catcher to win the crown, the first switch-hitter to win it outright, and with his backward hat as tribute to “The Kid,” the first Mariner to win it since Ken Griffey Jr.

The dominance came in rounds two and three, when Raleigh bested Oneil Cruz 19-13 in the semifinal and Junior Caminero 18-15 in the final. But the drama was in that opening round, where just a half-mile-per-hour gust could have been the difference between elimination and elation.

The top four of the eight derby participants advance to the second round. And by the time Raleigh came up, Caminero, Cruz, Byron Buxton and Brent Rooker had hit 21, 21, 20 and 17 home runs, respectively. So Raleigh needed 17 to tie Rooker, and he hit 14 homers in the 3-minute timed portion of the event. Then, he hit three more in the bonus round, in which players can hit as many homers as possible before recording three “outs” (anything other than a home run).

It was great theater no matter what ensued. But it became historic theater when it was discovered that the tiebreaker came down to who hit the farthest homer.

Rooker’s longest homer was 470.53 feet. Raleigh’s 470.61.

So Raleigh, who leads MLB with 38 home runs – the second most before the All-Star Game – got to move on to the next round. That was the break he needed. Next came the breakthrough.

The lower seed in his semifinal matchup, Raleigh found his groove and started launching homers with ease. And though he hit from both the left and right side in the opening round, he stuck with the southpaw swing for the rest of the event and let everyone know that he’s a redwood among pines.

Baseball fans around the country were familiar with Raleigh’s stats before the derby. To see him hit balls out of Truist Park so effortlessly (rounds two and three were only 2 minutes each) likely solidifed his stardom in their minds. What made it all the more heartwarming was him doing it with Pop and lil’ bro. All three celebrated with equal fervor when Caminero made his final out in the final round, giving Raleigh the 18-15 win and championship.

“I mean, the whole night was amazing. First All-Star experience, getting to experience the whole thing all day, the whole media and the derby, getting to meet everyone. And obviously getting the win is unbelievable,” Raleigh said. “Getting to do it with my dad and my brother, I’m speechless.”

In case you’re wondering, Todd Sr. is no tourist. He was the head baseball coach at Tennessee and has been throwing to his son for years. Todd Jr., meanwhile, had Raleigh’s ear throughout the night, as Cal recognized that he “hyped me up” with each swing.

So what’s he getting?

“Well, he’s 15, so maybe a bump in his allowance,” Raleigh said.

Then he upgraded his answer.

“Well, he’s about to turn 16, he might get a car.”

Well before Raleigh was 16, he looked into a video camera while in his backyard and said, “I’m the Home Run Derby champion.” That video was shown on the broadcast Monday. ESPN’s Karl Ravech asked if he wanted to repeat that line.

“I’m a Home Run Derby champ. I can actually say that,” Raleigh said. “I’m not a backyard Home Run Derby champ. I’m a real Home Run Derby champ.”

Huge night for a Seattle Mariner who’s in the midst of a huge season. Is he a legend yet? Not quite. But he’s inching toward that status.