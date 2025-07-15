GM to move Escalade production from Texas to Michigan

By Sasha Richie Dallas Morning News

Come 2027, General Motors will move production of the Cadillac Escalade out of Arlington Assembly and into Michigan.

The Dallas-Fort Worth area manufacturing plant, which employs over 5,000 people, was previously touted as being “home to every new full-size ICE powered SUV in General Motors product lineup sold around the world.”

The move was first reported by Reuters on Tuesday . Despite the Escalade’s move, production at Arlington Assembly is expected to remain consistent, the report noted.

The moves are designed “to help meet continued strong customer demand .. [and] further strengthen our manufacturing footprint,” the company said in statement provided to The Dallas Morning News.

In addition to Escalades, it currently makes Chevrolet Tahoes, Suburbans and GMC Yukons.

Orion Assembly, located in a Michigan town near GM’s Detroit headquarters, will takeover production of the Escalade. Additionally, it will begin producing Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks.

The high-demand trucks are currently manufactured in three plants in the U.S. and a plant in Mexico.

The ongoing tariff wars has embroiled imported automotives, and raised questions about whether American automakers that do some manufacturing abroad would move production to America.

Last month, GM announced a $4 billion investment plan to expand American production of gas trucks and SUVs primarily directed at three plants: Orion Assembly, Kansas’ Fairfax Assembly and Tennessee’s Spring Hill Manufacturing.

The Orion facility also received nearly $480 million in grant money from the state of Michigan, originally intended to expand electric vehicle production, according to The Detroit Free Press.

According to the publication, the movement of the Escalade will allow Arlington Assembly to build more of the remaining SUVs.

U.S. sales of Tahoes and Yukons through the first six months of the year are each up more than 20% over the same period last year, while sales of Silverados are up nearly 40%, according to figures from GM Authority.