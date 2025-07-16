Gonzaga’s Mario Saint-Supery added to Spain roster ahead of EuroBasket

Mario Saint-Supery will have another chance to represent Spain’s senior national team before making his debut at Gonzaga this fall.

The freshman guard was added to Spain’s roster for the upcoming 2025 EuroBasket competition on Wednesday, replacing guard Lorenzo Brown, who chose not to participate in the tournament due to personal reasons.

Saint-Supery arrived in Spokane last month and signed a financial aid agreement with Gonzaga on June 30.

EuroBasket obligations could keep the guard away from campus for roughly six weeks. Spain’s training camp begins on July 28 and the tournament is held over three weeks, from Aug. 27-Sept. 14 in Finland, Poland, Cyprus and Latvia.

Saint-Supery joins a Spanish roster that features a handful of current and former NBA players including Santi Aldama, Eli Ndiaye, Juancho Hernangomez and Willy Hernangomez.

The 19-year-old made his debut with Spain’s national team last November at the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Qualifiers. He averaged 3.0 points, 2.7 assists and 1.7 rebounds while playing 56 minutes over three games against Slovakia, Latvia and Belgium.

Saint-Supery was one of the top players at the 2024 FIBA U-18 European Championships, averaging 21.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists for Spain. He had a triple-double performance against Slovenia, totaling 35 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

The native of Malaga, Spain, most recently played for Baxi Manresa in Spain’s Liga Endesa, finishing his club season on May 30 before arriving in Spokane. The guard averaged 8.3 ppg, 2.1 apg and 2.1 rpg while shooting 46.7% from the field, 36.5% from the 3-point line and 86.7% from the free-throw line.

Spain’s group at EuroBasket also includes Cyprus, Italy, Georgia, Greece and Bosnia and Herzegovina. The team opens EuroBasket play on Aug. 28 against Georgia in Limassol, Cyprus.