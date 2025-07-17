Former late-night show hosts Jay Leno, Arsenio Hall bring comedy tour to Spokane Tribe Casino

From staff reports

It will be like Spokane Tribe Casino’s own late-night show Friday as Jay Leno and special guest Arsenio Hall bring their standup routine to the Inland Northwest.

Best known for his hosting NBC’s “The Tonight Show,” Leno, 75, has a knack for entertainment, with a comedy career that spans decades. His time with “The Tonight Show” began in 1992, taking over for Johnny Carson; he didn’t leave the talk-show desk until 2009, when Conan O’Brien took over. But Leno just couldn’t stay away. After O’Brien’s short run, Leno returned to host in 2010 for another four years before handing the reins to Jimmy Fallon, who has been in the seat since.

Leno, NBC reported, hosted more than 4,600 episodes, the most of any of the six hosts in the show’s history.

Joining Leno at Spokane Tribe Casino, Hall hosted his own late show, “The Arsenio Hall Show,” from 1989 to 1994. His show brought “fresh energy, diverse guests, and iconic moments” to television screens, the Spokane Tribe Casino’s website states.

The comedian, 69, starred alongside actor Eddie Murphey in the 1988 comedy “Coming to America,” and its more recent sequel, “Coming to America 2,” in 2021, plus several other films.

Leno and Hall can be seen at the Spokane Tribe Casino, 14300 U.S. Highway 2 in Airway Heights, at 8 p.m. Friday.