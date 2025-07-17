Gardening: Turkeys aren’t usually a problem for gardens, but can become aggressive in urban areas

Pat Munts For The Spokesman-Review

Last week I was minding my own business in my office when I heard the telltale “chuck, chuck” of a wild turkey, a nervous wild turkey.

Upon investigation, I caught our neighbor’s cat Gandalf stalking a turkey below my window. Gandalf is still young and his efforts likely would have ended badly for him if I hadn’t spooked him away. While we have had the occasional turkey, this was the first time I’d seen hens and chicks in our yard.

Wild turkeys, specifically Merriam’s turkey, have been around northeast Washington for decades after their introduction to the area in the 1960s for ecological balance.

On a national scale, the birds had nearly gone extinct by the 1930s when wildlife biologists realized that turkeys were an important part of the ecosystem. Fifty years later, they are quite common in rural northeast Washington, and even in urban areas like Spokane’s South Hill and the Spokane Valley.

I’ve had to stop several times for turkeys on Grand Boulevard while they crossed the street – in the crosswalk mind you – and on 32nd Avenue by University High School.

Wild turkeys are active in the day and roost in trees at night. During the day they forage in flocks for insects, seeds, grubs, the occasional lizard and plant nibbles. They nest on the ground in brushy areas and the newly hatched poults are quick to start foraging on their own. Their nests are so well camouflaged they are often impossible to find.

During the spring breeding season, the toms put on a noisy show of calling and displays of aggressive behavior to attract the hens. Once chicks are hatched and foraging, the flocks divide into three groups, females and chicks, yearling males called jakes and adult toms.

In rural areas, turkeys aren’t usually too much of a problem. They come and go through pastures, forests and home sites with wariness for humans.

In urban areas, it’s a different story. They are around humans so much that over time the birds become used to people and see us as another competitor in the environment. They feel comfortable challenging us if we get in their way or don’t provide the food they are used to expecting. That comfort level can lead to unpleasant encounters with these giant urban birds.

Don’t feed turkeys, directly or indirectly. Keep areas under bird feeders clear of uneaten seeds and clean up seed spills. If the birds get aggressive, remove all feeders and other sources of food as well as water sources to force them to disperse.

Start harassing them every time they show up until they figure out that you are the dominant force in the area. Don’t let them intimidate you – push back with a shove from a broom, a blast from the hose or loud noises. Barking dogs can be useful in the effort.

To really get them to move out of the neighborhood, neighbors must band together to harass them until they figure out this isn’t a safe place.