Top-ranked class of 2027 prospect Baba Oladotun tentatively planning Gonzaga visit in October

The top-ranked player in the recruiting class of 2027 could be one of the next high school prospects to take an official visit to Gonzaga.

Baba Oladotun, a five-star small forward, recently told KSR.com – a Kentucky-based affiliate of recruiting website On3.com – he’s tentatively planning to visit Gonzaga’s campus in October, but didn’t specify a date. There’s a chance Oladotun’s visit would coincide with GU’s Kraziness in the Kennel showcase, which will take place on Oct. 4 at McCarthey Athletic Center.

“It’s not official yet,” Oladotun told KSR, “but you can talk more with my dad about that.”

The Silver Spring, Maryland, native has already taken recruiting trips to USC and UCLA and has 40 scholarship offers, according to 247Sports.com. Along with Gonzaga, UCLA and USC, Oladotun has also been offered by Kentucky, Kansas, Indiana, Louisville, Ohio State, Michigan, Syracuse, Texas, Oregon and Arkansas, among others.

The Jesuit institution in Spokane could check many of the key boxes for Oladotun, who told KSR.com he’s seeking a school that “supports my belief in Jesus Christ.

“As a basketball player, it has to be a school that’s going to get me ready for the next level, which is the NBA,” he told the website.

A 6-foot-9 forward, Oladotun is considered the top overall prospect in the 2027 recruiting class by 247Sports and ESPN and the fourth-ranked prospect by On3. He told KSR there’s a chance he’d consider reclassifying to the class of 2026.

Oladotun started his prep career at powerhouse DeMatha Catholic in Maryland before transferring to James Hubert Blake High. The small forward’s game has drawn comparisons to another native of the Washington Metro area, Kevin Durant, and he currently plays for 17U Team Durant on the summer AAU circuit.

During his sophomore season at James Hubert Blake, Oladotun averaged 22.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 63% from the field and 42% from the 3-point line.