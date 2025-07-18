This day in history: Jury found Ricky Anthony Young guilty in killing of Pasco judge. Prohibition officers were on lookout for pilot smuggler

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: A jury deliberated only four hours before delivering a guilty verdict in the mail-bomb murder trial of Ricky Anthony Young, 23, of Prosser, Washington.

The jurors made no comment after the verdict, but the judge commended both the prosecutors and the defense counsel for their preparation and diligence.

Marjorie Young, the defendant’s wife, was not so complimentary. She approached the Franklin County sheriff and said, “I hope you’re happy, Boles. You got the wrong man. You’ve got to live with that for the rest of your life.”

This was the second trial on these charges. The first ended in a hung jury, and it was reported that the jury in that trial was deadlocked 11-1 for conviction.

Superior Court Judge James J. Lawless of Pasco died when he opened the mail-bomb package in his chambers.

Young, now 73, remains in prison at the Coyote Ridge Corrections Center in Connell, Washington.

Prohibition officers were trying to catch a pilot they believed to be smuggling liquor into North Idaho towns from Canada, the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported on July 18, 1925. (Spokesman-Review archives)

From 1925: The eyes of the region’s Prohibition officers were fixed on the skies as they tried to spot a major liquor supplier in North Idaho.

They believed an airplane was flying booze into the region from Canada. The unidentified bootleg-aviator was visiting a different town almost every night. Wallace had been a target several times, as well as towns in the Harrison and St. Maries districts.

Authorities had been alerted to the liquor plane two weeks earlier, but their attempts to spot the plane had been hampered by the fact that numerous planes were in the sky on forest fire patrol.

From the fire beat: Two men from Spokane, John Gleason and Ole Jackson, were killed in the Lamb Creek fire, 30 miles north of Priest River, Idaho.