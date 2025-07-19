18-year-old man killed in Athol rollover crash

An 18-year-old man was killed in a rollover crash in Athol early Saturday morning.

The man was driving a 1998 Jeep Cherokee northbound on U.S. Highway 95 at around 1:45 a.m. when he veered off the road near milepost 448, according to an Idaho State Police news release. He overcorrected, causing the vehicle to flip and roll back onto the road.

The driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, but died from his injuries at the scene, the release said.

The northbound lane of U.S. 95 was blocked for around 20 minutes, and then the southbound lane was also blocked “to allow emergency responders to assist those involved,” the news release said.

Roads returned to normal operations at around 4:45 a.m.

Idaho State Police and the Kootenai County Coroner did not respond to requests for comment Saturday.