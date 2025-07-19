Hurricane center tracks Atlantic tropical wave with chance to develop

By Richard Tribou Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center continued Saturday to assess a tropical wave moving across the Atlantic with a chance to develop into the season’s next tropical depression or storm.

In its 2 p.m. tropical outlook, the NHC said the wave was located about 900 miles west-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands in the central tropical Atlantic, and was interacting with a broad area of low pressure.

“Environmental conditions are marginally conducive for gradual development of this system during the next few days, as it moves westward to west-northwestward around 10 mph,” forecasters said. “By the middle of next week, environmental conditions are forecast to become unfavorable for further development.”

The NHC gave it a 10% chance to develop in the next two days and 20% chance in the next seven. It began tracking the wave on Friday night.

If it were to become a named system, it could become Tropical Storm Dexter.

Before the start of hurricane season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration had forecast an expected 13 to 19 named storms for the year, of which six to 10 would grow into hurricanes. Three to five of those would develop into major hurricanes of Category 3 strength or higher.

The season has seen three named systems, all tropical storms.

Researchers out of Colorado State University this month, though, updated their forecast saying they expect the season to be slightly less busy than what they had predicted earlier this year.

Hurricane season runs June 1 to Nov. 30.