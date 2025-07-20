‘A place to belong’: No-Li hosted event that raised $45,000, largely to benefit Canfield tragedy families

Spokane’s No-Li Brewhouse raised $45,000 over the weekend in annual event benefiting firefighters, but partially redirected this year to a more specific cause.

No-Li partnered with the Spokane Firefighters Union Local 29 to host their annual Fight Fire event.

A majority of the funds will be directed to the Red and Blue Foundation, which is raising money to benefit families affected by the Canfield Mountain tragedy last month. Two firefighters were killed during the ambush incident in Coeur d’Alene, and a third was severely wounded. The tragedy shook the region, inspiring local businesses like No-Li to engage.

The remainder will support the Spokane Fire Fighter Crisis Fund. Most of the money came from pint and six-pack sales Friday and Saturday.

This is No-Li’s 10th year of hosting the event, Bryant said, which seeks to support “the men and women that go out and fight all the fires,” especially during the smoky season.

After the Canfield shooting took place, Bryant considered canceling the event, he said. But he knew the power of the Spokane community could be harnessed and chose to “convert everything to supporting these three families.” This year, his goal is to serve “with dignity and respect, create awareness and raise as much money for the Red and Blue Foundation as possible.”

The turnout was “remarkable,” Bryant noted. The brewhouse sold out of all merchandise they had allocated for two days on the first day. Lines to enter began Friday morning and continued through close.

He believes its popularity is due in part to people seeking “a place to belong. They want a safe place; they want warmth. We want a place to come together, and I think that’s hopefully what we’re providing right now.”

Courtesy of Jack Bryant A sneak peek at No-Li’s Fight Fire with Beer glasses available for purchase. All proceeds go directly to the Red and Blue Foundation (SSR)

They initially planned to raise and donate $30,000.

In the end, the fundraiser raised $45,000 total, with $35,000 coming from the event and $10,000 coming from Watkins Distributing in Coeur d’Alene.

Reporter Bonny Matejowsky contributed to this report.