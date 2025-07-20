Liam Denning: Pump prices aren’t the problem for Americans. Plug prices are.

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

By Liam Denning Bloomberg Opinion

President Donald Trump, like many Americans, has something of an obsession with gasoline prices. He might be better off focusing on another cost with which Americans are regularly confronted: electricity bills.

The electricity component of the Consumer Price Index was up 5.8% in June, year over year. This was the third month in a row when electricity came in above the broad inflation rate and marked an acceleration in that trend, rising to more than double the CPI’s 2.7%. Meanwhile, although Trump has a habit of citing fantasy sub-$2 gasoline prices, that inflation component just registered its 13th straight month of year-over-year declines. Looking at energy costs as a share of disposable personal income, gasoline took 1.59% compared with 1.15% for electricity in May (the latest month of available data), the narrowest spread in more than four years. Rather than pump prices, plug prices look more ominous.

In part, this reflects an unusually warm June keeping air conditioners cranked up, plus higher fuel costs. Natural gas-fired generation tends to set the wholesale electricity price, and both gas futures and power plant fuel costs have bounced back from low levels a year ago.

But the big driver of the utility costs that feed into bills is spending on the grid, which tends to be stickier, too. This is all the more salient given Trump’s recent visit to Pennsylvania to tout multibillion-dollar investments in datacenters there. Winning the race for artificial intelligence is a core element of the administration’s focus on “energy dominance.” U.S. power demand is expected to rise quickly after lying flat for most of the past two decades, with datacenters playing a leading role.

Building the necessary generating capacity, and associated grid infrastructure, is expensive. Grids are quasi-socialist, spreading charges more or less evenly across customers with sometimes very different costs of service. Understandably, your average householder is wary of subsidizing the gigawatt-sized ambitions of the likes of Mark Zuckerberg. The AI hype phase we are in recalls the early 2000s internet bubble, with its highly inaccurate associated energy projections. (Guess who gets stuck with stranded costs for grid capacity that’s built and not used.) Andy DeVries, an analyst at CreditSights, notes that projections of power demand in 2030 have stopped growing since the DeepSeek shock in late January reminded everyone about the role of efficiency.

In response, a number of state regulators and utilities have proposed special tariffs for datacenter operators to ensure their deep pockets absorb the costs of hooking up large loads to the grid, including any stranded costs. Hyperscalers are also signing long-term contracts to underwrite new power plants and making preliminary moves to encourage new nuclear power development.

Yet these efforts won’t be sufficient to tamp down costs entirely. The datacenter shock is hitting a grid that was already under strain, in part because of the sort of extreme weather events that climate change will exacerbate, regardless of Republican ambivalence on the topic. Hugh Wynne, an analyst at Sector and Sovereign Research LLC, points out that the North American Electric Reliability Corporation assesses six out of the 13 U.S. regions it tracks as facing reliability risks linked to potential gas outages in severe winter weather. These include large grids like the main one in Texas, which failed for that reason in 2021, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator network covering much of the Midwest, and the huge PJM grid, which includes Pennsylvania.

The structural requirement for grid renewal burst into the open in PJM last summer, when a capacity auction – designed to incentivize power plants to remain open or get built – returned an 833% price increase. These charges, insurance against blackouts essentially, get spread across bills. The latest auction concluded the same day Trump was talking gigawatts in Pennsylvania, with results due next week.

Meanwhile, the anti-renewables bent of Republicans’ recently enacted budget will begin to seriously impact the fastest-growing source of new generation within a few years. (Remember when ‘all-of-the-above’ energy was supposedly a thing?) The beneficiaries will be existing coal plants avoiding retirement as well as new gas plants taking more market share. The losers will be ordinary consumers facing rising bills given existing strains in turbine supply chains (plus higher emissions) as well as the hyperscalers, who value renewables’ speed of deployment for meeting at least some of their energy needs. Skewing investment toward older technologies to power futuristic ones will exacerbate the existing challenge of balancing reliability, affordability and sustainability. While Trump talks up drill-baby-drill, trouble is brewing in the wires that snake through nearly every home in the land.

Liam Denning is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering energy. A former banker, he edited the Wall Street Journal’s Heard on the Street column and wrote the Financial Times’s Lex column.