Japan’s election results offer harsh lesson for ruling parties

Washington Post

In Sunday’s House of Councillors election, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his ruling bloc were harshly chastised by voters for the third time in the past year.

Continuing a pattern running through the House of Representatives election in October last year and the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election in June, Sunday’s poll made it clear just how strong the headwinds are that face the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

LDP’s coalition partner Komeito also struggled, and the headquarters of both parties were filled with a sense of gloom.

Ishiba, who also serves as LDP president, appeared at the vote counting center inside the LDP headquarters in Tokyo at around 9:50 p.m. on Sunday. There was a severe expression on his face. Ishiba began placing red flowers next to the names of candidates who were projected to win, but these remained sparse, and a depressed atmosphere pervaded the venue.

Speaking to various TV programs from the venue, Ishiba reflected on the election campaign, saying, “I have been calling for measures to combat high prices and substantial support for families with children, but I was unable to make myself understood.”

On Monday, the day after the polls closed, the elected members of the opposition parties, which had made significant gains, smiled as they told supporters about their aspirations and feelings of determination.

Democratic Party for the People member Mayu Ushida, 40, a former NHK announcer, won her first election for a seat in the Tokyo constituency. At her office in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, on Monday, Ushida made phone calls to thank the volunteers who worked for the campaign. “Thank you for your support,” Ushida said in a call.

“The level of anxiety felt by the working generation led to this result,” Ushida said of her win. “I would like to start with policies to increase take-home pay, such as income tax cuts.”