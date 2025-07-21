Wave of showers to continue as Spokane sees unusual weather, though not for long

Monday’s cool temperatures and rain will extend into Tuesday.

Steve Bodnar, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Spokane, said 0.02 inches of rain was measured at the Spokane International Airport as of Monday afternoon.

Bodnar said showers can be expected Tuesday, with thunderstorms later in the day. The precipitation could be anywhere from a “trace to two-tenths of an inch, just depending on if it goes right over the actual sensor,” he added.

Monday’s high in Spokane was projected to be 72 degrees, though, as of the afternoon, the airport measured a high of 67.

The weather service predicts a high Tuesday in the upper 70s.

Bodner noted the last “measurable rainfall in Spokane was June 22,” though there were traces July 5.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the city lies in a severe drought region. Parts of Spokane County are considered to be in moderate drought. Nearly all of the state is drier than normal. Bodnar said the airport’s sensors found last month was the fourth driest June on record in Spokane County.

Looking ahead, no rain is expected through Sunday, Bodnar said. “There’s a ghost of a chance around the first week of August, but very low confidence and very low probability.”