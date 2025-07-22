Mariners targeting Eugenio Suarez as trade deadline approaches

By Adam Jude Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Eugenio Suarez, the former Mariners third baseman in the midst of a career renaissance with the Arizona Diamondbacks, has emerged as baseball’s most coveted slugger ahead of the July 31 trade deadline.

And Suarez is, indeed, the No. 1 trade target for a Mariners team motivated to bolster its chances of reaching the postseason for just the second time in 24 years.

Industry sources familiar with the club’s plans say the Mariners and Diamondbacks have engaged in preliminary discussions about Suarez, a candidate for the National League MVP whose 36 home runs this season trail only the 38 homers from the Mariners’ Cal Raleigh.

The Mariners, sources say, would prefer a reunion with Suarez over a trade for another Diamondbacks slugger, first baseman Josh Naylor, because of Seattle’s familiarity with Suarez and his popular “Good Vibes Only” ethos from his time with the Mariners in 2022 and ’23.

After the 2023 season, the Mariners traded Suarez to Arizona in a move designed to shed payroll. A minor-league reliever, Carlos Vargas, and a backup catcher, Seby Zavala, came to Seattle in return. (Vargas has blossomed into an important leverage reliever for Seattle’s bullpen this season.)

Over his past 162 games, Suarez is hitting .280 with a .948 OPS with 56 homers and 139 RBIs.

Last week, Suarez made the second All-Star appearance of his career. The day before the game, he spoke about his time with the Mariners.

“They treated me really good,” he said. “Part of my heart is in Seattle.”

Getting Suarez back doesn’t figure to come cheaply for the Mariners.

For one, industry sources say this is shaping up to be a seller’s market, and if the Diamondbacks do become a seller ahead of next week’s deadline, Suarez would be the best bat available.

Suarez’s recent surge – five homers in the past three games – only figures to raise the Diamondbacks’ asking price.

Stiff competition from other American League playoff contenders could also drive up the bidding.

The New York Yankees, in particular, are also reportedly making an aggressive push for Suarez.

Suarez, who turned 34 last Friday, will be a free agent after the season.

Even for a two-month rental player, the Diamondbacks could seek a Top 100 prospect in return, industry sources have suggested.

The Mariners have been impressed with rookie third baseman Ben Williamson, who was rushed to the majors in April and has lived up the billing as an elite defender.

And while Williamson has been competitive at the plate, he does not provide the pedigree – or the power – of Suarez, who would offer some needed protection for Raleigh and Randy Arozarena in the middle of the Mariners lineup.