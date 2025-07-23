Boeing makes final offer to St. Louis-area workers as contract deadline looms

By Jack Suntrup St. Louis Post-Dispatch St. Louis Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS – The Boeing Corp. said Tuesday it made its final contract offer in talks with thousands of union-represented employees in the St. Louis area.

The proposal calls for 20% general wage increases over four years and a $5,000 ratification bonus, as well as faster progression to the top of the pay scale for workers and more vacation and sick leave, according to the company.

“Our final contract offer addresses our employees’ top priorities,” Dan Gillian, vice president and general manager of air dominance at Boeing, said in a statement. “We believe this contract gives our team financial security, respect, and a great future here in the St. Louis area. We encourage them to vote yes.”

A vote is scheduled for Sunday, Boeing said. The current agreement between workers and management expires at the end of Sunday.

The union is recommending a “yes” vote, union spokesperson DeLane Adams said Tuesday.

Union members represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 837 last month authorized a strike should contract negotiations with the company fail.

Contract talks between Boeing and IAM District 837 began in June. The local said this month it has more than 3,200 members. Boeing has more than 16,000 workers in the region.

The St. Louis workers make defense aircraft for Boeing at sites in St. Louis County, St. Charles, Missouri, and Mascoutah, Illinois. The products made there include the F-15 and F-18 fighter jets, T-7A trainer and MQ-25 refueling drone.

Strikes at Boeing’s area sites have been uncommon. The most recent was in 1996, against McDonnell Douglas, a year before it merged with Boeing. Before that, workers went on strike in 1975.