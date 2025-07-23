Concert review: Flatland Cavalry offers up authenticity at Spokane Tribe Casino show

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

Flatland Cavalry brought an authentic taste of Texas country to a boot-stomping crowd at Spokane Tribe Resort and Casino.

Opener William Beckmann, brought a slightly different Texas sound . The neon smothered sound of famed dance halls like Fort Worth’s Billy Bob’s has been on the rise as of late and finding footing outside of the Texas hill country for the first time since groups like Midland did so in the late 2010s.

Beckmann was everything you would want this particular sound and show to be – sad whiskey drinking tunes included. The band had harmonies, old school keys and an unmistakably neo-traditional guitar standing out.

I was surprised by a Taylor Swift-meets-Texas cover of her hit “Wildest Dreams,” a crossover I thought worked well. The Del Rio man also played a mariachi ballad that truly let his strong vocals shine.

Old school yet polished, full of melancholy and high harmonies, I was impressed throughout Beckmann’s set. He just released a new record (featuring a Chris Stapleton written tune), and I’ll be sure to check it out. I’m a little upset for not knowing about him sooner.

Most bands come out the gate swinging, but Flatland Cavalry offered just the opposite and did it beautifully. The classic Little Dipper’s tune “Forever” bled right into the band’s organ and sleek electric guitar before rolling right into the somber ballad that is “Sleeping Alone.”

Flatland brought many of these more intimate moments to the set. Although their driving, heavy backbeat, stomp-worthy tunes are great, something about those tender songs is just intoxicating.

I must mention the very unique stage set up I immediately fell in love with – a classic hardwood living room full of lamps, pictures and memories. Flatland obviously wanted to curate the imagery and vibe of what it means to be home, as they so often write about. They couldn’t have done it better.

One thing I’ve always loved about the band is their emphasis on including the fiddle and exploring this style in its entirety, and that translated beautifully to their live performance. Another great aspect of their classic country sound is the harmonies, and that translated just as well.

Frontman Cleto Cordero has one of the most stand-out voices in all of country music, not just this Americana, neo-traditional sect of it. He sounded just like the records, something I truly don’t say lightly. Cordero also just brings the good vibes and makes it very obvious how much fun he’s having on stage.

The entire band shined, but the fiddle and organ/keys were truly mesmerizing, and I loved how high in the mix they remained. One of my favorite aspects about this area of country music is the wide array of old-school instrumentation coming together, each with a unique aspect, to create a complex sound. Flatland Cavalry sets this bar high.

‘Spokane Live’ venue impresses

Speaking of the mix, this was my first venture to the Spokane Tribe Casino’s “Spokane Live” venue, and I will say I was more than content. The sound design truly is impressive and incredibly easy to “feel” as it encompasses the room around this concertgoer – especially the bass. A wise man once told me the bass should be felt, not heard, and this venue encompasses why that’s true. I’m definitely looking forward to my next show here.