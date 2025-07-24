Gonzaga recruiting: Four-star center Sam Funches lists Zags in top 10

Sam Funches, considered one of the top centers in the 2026 recruiting class, is still in play for Gonzaga after the Mississippi native narrowed his list to 10 schools on Thursday.

A four-star prospect, according to the three major recruiting services, Funches, who had 29 Division I offers according to 247Sports.com, told the website he’d only be focusing on 10 schools moving forward.

Along with Gonzaga, those include LSU, Cal, Vanderbilt, Jackson State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Kansas State, Kansas and Penn State.

Funches indicated earlier this summer he planned to visit Gonzaga in the fall and set a date shortly thereafter, telling multiple outlets he was planning to travel to Spokane on Oct. 3, aligning with the program’s annual Kraziness in the Kennel preseason showcase.

The 6-foot-11 center completed official visits to Kansas, Cal and Ole Miss last October and intends to take campus trips to his other finalists in the coming months. The first of those will take place on Aug. 1, when Funches visits Vanderbilt and continue with trips to Xavier (Aug. 22), Kansas State (Aug. 29), TCU (Sept. 19), Mississippi State (Sept. 26), Gonzaga (Oct. 3) and LSU (Oct. 10).

Funches told On3.com’s Jamie Shaw in May he’s primarily been in contact with Gonzaga assistant R-Jay Barsh, but has let his father handle many of the recruiting conversations.

“Coach R-Jay Barsh is the coach who offered me,” Funches said. “I don’t talk with them a lot, he mainly talks with my dad. I can’t wait to see what it’s like over there, it’s in Washington, and I hear it’s really nice.”

On3 previously listed Funches as its second-ranked center in the 2026 class but now has the Germantown (Mississippi) High School standout ranked at No. 8. The service also considers him the 74th-rated overall prospect in the class.

Ogden names Zags in top six

Prior to Thursday, there wasn’t a lot of buzz around Bo Ogden’s recruitment with Gonzaga, but the four-star small forward from Texas still listed Mark Few’s program in his final six.

Along with GU, Ogden also told On3’s Joe Tipton he’d be considering Kansas, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. The Austin native and Westlake High standout is the son of Chris Ogden, the general manager for Texas’ basketball program.

Ogden didn’t list Gonzaga among the schools he was planning to visit in a conversation with On3 earlier this month, but he has taken one official to Purdue and has upcoming trips scheduled to Virginia and Kansas, with another potential visit to Texas in the works.

On3 ranks Ogden as the No. 45 overall player in the nation, the 17th-rated small forward in the 2026 class and the fifth-rated prospect in Texas.

Camas forward talks GU offer





Ethan Harris, a three-star forward from Camas, revealed on social media earlier this week he’d been offered by Gonzaga.

The Camas High School standout is considered the third-ranked recruit in Washington by 247Sports and rated fourth by On3.

Harris, who’ll be a senior in the fall, is tentatively planning to visit Gonzaga, but hasn’t set a firm date with the coaching staff at this point.

“They liked that even when I am missing shots, I didn’t let that affect my game,” Harris told On3 about his interactions with Few’s coaching staff. “I know they have a very rich history in winning. And I believe with my skill set and my ability to play lots of different positions. I am on vacation right now, but they said that we will talk about an official visit when I get back.”

According to On3, Harris’ other offers are from Oregon State, Washington, Boise State, Virginia Tech, Iowa and a handful of mid-major schools, including Eastern Washington and Idaho. The forward who averaged 18.0 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists last season has taken one official visit, to BSU, and has trips set up to UW, OSU and Iowa.