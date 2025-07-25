11 poached elk and deer mounts seized, MT officials say. Now 6 face 34 charges

By Brooke Baitinger, (Tacoma) News Tribune

A group of six people face 34 charges connected to poaching several bull elk and mule deer bucks between 2020 and 2024, Montana game wardens said.

A confidential informant tipped off Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks wardens, who found the group had killed several large bull elk in a hunting district without the required elk permits “and also killed several large mule deer without hunting licenses,” the agency said in a July 24 news release.

Wardens seized 11 elk and deer mounts as evidence between Washington and Montana where the accused poachers live, officials said.

The six people involved in the case face 34 total charges totaling close to $23,000 in bond and restitution, and they were given 13 warnings, officials said.

Several agencies helped in the investigation, including the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife, the Billings Police Department, and the Musselshell County Attorney’s Office.

“This investigation could not be possible without the assistance of these agencies,” said J.D. Douglas, the Montana wildlife agency’s assistant chief of law enforcement. “This is yet another example of the tenacity and dedication of Montana game wardens to produce quality investigations and hold violators accountable.”

Anyone with information regarding crimes against wildlife or state lands can visit tipmont.mt.gov to provide details or get in touch with their local game warden. Tipsters may be eligible for a $1,000 cash reward.