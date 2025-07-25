Field Reports: Construction planned at Heller Bar on Snake River

From staff reports

Construction work is coming to the Heller Bar reach of the Snake River next month, prompting a brief closure of parts of the access area.

Staci Lehman, a spokesperson for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, said in an email that crews plan to remove a gravel bar in front of the launch area that impedes river traffic.

The work will be done in water, which means construction crews have a limited timeframe for getting the work done. Low water helps, so they want to get it done in August.

Starting around Aug. 11, an area behind the double restroom at the north end of Heller Bar will be blocked off. The restroom will still be accessible.

Lehman added that from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, the concrete boat ramp and part of the access are will be closed to give contractors room to work.

Rafters will be able to use the gravel beach area south of the ramp but not the north end.

Lehman said boaters and rafters might want to consider launching at Asotin Slough, Couse Creek or the Church Camp primitive launch. The work could also impact the level of traffic at launches in Idaho.

More road closures in Idaho Panhandle National Forest

Federal timber projects are going full steam ahead on public land in North Idaho, prompting the U.S. Forest Service to close sections of multiple roads to protect public safety.

On Friday, the Idaho Panhandle National Forest closed about 3½ miles of Forest Service Road 1530 for public safety during logging work for the Ridge Creek Roadside Fire Salvage Project, according to a Facebook post.

The road is on the Coeur d’Alene River Ranger District about 4 miles northeast of Hudlow Mountain and Hayden Lake. The closure is expected to remain in place through Aug. 22, though it could be rescinded sooner.

Forest Service officials also announced that about 6 miles of Forest Service Road 422 will close from Aug. 4 to Aug. 13 while crews work to improve the road itself for the Big Mann Timber Sale.

Crews will be putting in a new culvert and improving drainage on the road, which is on the Coeur d’Alene River Ranger District between Forest Service Road 209 and Leiberg Saddle.

Trapper education courses to be offered in North Idaho

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced this week that it’s planning a few trapper and wolf trapper education courses in the Panhandle region in the coming months.

The courses are required for new trappers and are a good way for them to learn new skills before the seasons.

They are scheduled as follows:

Trapper education

Friday – Farragut Shooting Range Center in Athol

Oct. 24 – Bonner County Fairgrounds in Sandpoint

Nov. 14 – Medicine Mountain Grange in Medimont

Dec. 6 – Panhandle Regional Office in Coeur d’Alene

Wolf trapper education

Saturday – Farragut Shooting Range Center in Athol

Oct. 25 – Bonner County Fairgrounds in Sandpoint

Dec. 5 – Panhandle Regional Office in Coeur d’Alene

Those who wish to participate can sign up online at register-ed.com/programs/idaho.