Analysis: Jalen Milroe’s progress, position battles and more observations from the first week of Seahawks training camp

RENTON, Wash. – Things get a little more serious for the Seahawks this week.

The Seahawks will put on pads for the first time Monday, and will then practice for six straight days, concluding with their annual workout Saturday evening at Lumen Field.

And then, believe it or not, the Seahawks will start to get into something of a game -week mode, hosting Pete Carroll and the Las Vegas Raiders on Aug. 7, the first of three preseason games.

Sunday, the Seahawks took a day off after four straight practices to begin camp.

What have we seen so far?

Here are six thoughts on the first four days of training camp:

Right guard and center still seem pretty up for grabs

Coach Mike Macdonald has said what would probably be expected about finalizing the starting group on the offensive line – the sooner the better, but he also doesn’t want to rush a decision just to make one. Macdonald said it’s possible the battles at the two open spots might not be settled until preseason games are played.

Events this week didn’t seem to be narrowing things down as Christian Haynes – who is competing with Anthony Bradford for the right guard spot – began playing center at times while Jalen Sundell – who is competing with Olu Oluwatimi at center – took some snaps at right guard.

Macdonald then said Haynes is “in the mix’’ at center, insisting the team is doing more than just getting him some work there.

Still, the odds seem one of Haynes or Bradford starts at right guard and one of Oluwatimi and Sundell at center.

All four players spent time working with both the first and second units this week, though in general, Oluwatimi seemed to go first at center and Haynes first at right guard.

Six practices in six days this week could go a long way toward settling the issue.

George Holani becomes a player to watch

The most unfortunate event of the first four days of camp came Saturday when third-year running back Kenny McIntosh suffered a serious knee injury during a special teams drill. It’s feared to be an ACL tear; though, there was no official word as of Sunday morning.

McIntosh appeared the front-runner for the third running back role behind Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet. Now, rookie Damien Martinez and second-year player George Holani will battle for that spot.

Martinez might be considered to have the upper hand given his status as a seventh-round pick this year compared to Holani being a UDFA last year. But Holani’s brief experience last year and versatility can’t be discounted.

Seattle may not have room for each on the 53-man roster, but will undoubtedly hope to keep each around via the active roster or practice squad.

Still, this will be an interesting battle to watch.

One battle that’s been clarified

Brady Russell remains listed as a fullback on the roster. But after the release of Noah Fant, Russell has been back playing primarily tight end this week. That’s left the fullback duties primarily to rookie Robbie Ouzts.

During individual drills, Russell works with the tight ends and Ouzts with the running backs. That there is some crossover in the roles of tight end and fullback means each still appears at times to be playing the other spot.

What appears likely is that Seattle keeps both, each able to fill tight end and fullback roles and also serve as core special teamers.

Elijah Arroyo is off to a good start

Speaking of tight ends, a theme of the first four days has been the solid play of the two players who now figure to take most of the snaps at that spot – AJ Barner and Arroyo.

Arroyo arrives with high expectations, given he was the 50th overall pick last April, and through four days he’s given positive signs of being able to achieve them, making catches consistently and displaying sure hands.

Just how ready Arroyo is, though, will become clearer this week when the pads go on and the Seahawks get their first real sense of Arroyo’s blocking.

Blocking was the major question about his game entering the draft, with NFL.com writing “he needs to enhance his functional strength and technique to become a more consistent and effective blocker.’’

Milroe’s had good moments but role appears the same

There are few things that elicit more excitement from a fan base during training camp than hearing about the progress of a rookie quarterback.

So reports that Jalen Milroe had some good moments in practice this week – especially during the second practice on Thursday – whipped up some excitement on social media and elsewhere.

Little, though, has appeared to change about Milroe’s expected role for this season.

Milroe has consistently worked with the third offense, usually going against the third defense, while Sam Darnold has run the ones and Drew Lock the twos.

That also means Darnold usually going against the number one defense, which has so far proven to be the best overall unit on the field for the Seahawks right now.

Milroe showing some flashes is a good sign for Seattle’s future. But the Seahawks’ present at QB appears to remain pretty set in the hands of Darnold and Lock, who has also been solid so far.

Milroe figures to get much of the action in the three preseason games, contests that will make it much clearer how he’s progressing.

What’s been the best news so far?

Probably the sight of Walker running quick, strong and powerfully.

It can’t be overstated how important a good running attack will be for the Seahawks this year, and how much a healthy Walker can help in that effort.

“We’ve got to play sound football when K9 (Walker) is back there running that (football),’’ defensive lineman Jarran Reed said this week. “He can go anywhere, he can break a run out anywhere, as you all see. We’ve got to play real gap sound defense when we were playing against him. Who else better to practice against than that guy? He’s one of the best in the league for a reason.”