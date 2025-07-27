Scientists discover less invasive way to collect babies’ stem cells

By Erin Blakemore Washington Post

Researchers have come up with a less invasive way to collect amniotic stem cells – a development they say could reduce dangers for pregnant women and other pregnant individuals as well as fetuses and help researchers grow cells that can help children born with congenital conditions.

Scientists use amniotic stem cells to treat congenital anomalies such as spina bifida and heart defects.

Usually, amniotic fluid – the protective liquid that surrounds a developing fetus in the uterus – is collected via amniocentesis. The test gathers fluid from inside the amniotic sac with a long, thin needle placed in the uterus and abdomen with guided ultrasound.

It’s usually performed relatively early in pregnancy to cut the risk to the pregnant individual and the fetus. Though amniotic fluid can reveal genetic defects, it also contains stem cells that can be collected and grown into tissue that can be used to repair those defects.

In an article in Stem Cells Translational Medicine, researchers say they’ve figured out a way to successfully collect and isolate the stem cells during vaginal deliveries, a less risky means than amniocentesis.

To test the method, researchers obtained fluid during the vaginal births of four babies at Children’s Hospital Colorado. Three had been diagnosed in utero with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a condition that causes underdevelopment of the left side of the heart. The fourth had no congenital conditions.

Instead of collecting the fluid directly from the amniotic sac, the researchers used a syringe to collect fluid from either the vaginal canal or pooled fluid during the birth. They successfully collected and isolated stem cells from all four fluid samples, then programmed the cells to grow into cardiac tissue.

“We can then turn those cells into beating heart cells and use them later in treating congenital heart defects,” Jeffrey Jacot, associate professor of pediatrics and bioengineering at the University of Colorado Center for Bioengineering in the CU School of Medicine and the study’s senior author, said in a news release. “These results allow for an expanded and readily available source of amniotic stem cells beyond traditional collection through amniocentesis.”

The procedure could have applications in cell banking, disease modeling or regenerative medicine, the researchers conclude.