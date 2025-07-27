Visual art and live performance converge at Blue Door’s and Chrysalis’ ‘Yes, And’ Gallery

By Reeshika Sharma For The Spokesman-Review

Collaboration of years in the making, the “Yes, And” Gallery builds on a longstanding relationship between two Spokane organizations.

Blue Door Theater and Chrysalis Gallery have launched the “Yes, And” Gallery, a community art space that brings together visual art and live performance.

“Our partnership with Chrysalis Gallery has been growing for many years,” said Jim Mohr, executive director of the Blue Door Theatre. “They have provided the artwork that helped bring our theater space to life since we were at our old location on Garland.

“Launching the ‘Yes, And’ Gallery felt like the natural next step in that collaboration. It is an evolution of the work we have already been doing together, but now with a more intentional focus on visual art as part of the Blue Door experience.”

Doors are open 3 to 9 p.m. on First Friday at the Blue Door Theatre’s milk bottle-shaped building at 319 S. Cedar St.

The idea behind this gallery is to connect visual art with the theater’s live performances.

“‘Yes, And’ is all about accepting what someone offers and building on it with generosity and creativity,” Mohr said. “We chose the name ‘Yes, And’ Gallery to reflect that same spirit between the artwork and the viewer.”

“Yes, and …” is a practice in improvisational comedy that asks an improviser to accept what another improviser has stated (“yes”) and then expand on that line of thinking (“and …”).

Much like the practice a typical gallery space, Mohr said, “The artist makes an offer, and the viewer brings their own perspective, emotions and interpretations to complete the experience. The art is the beginning, not the end.”

Denny Carman, artist and owner of Chrysalis Gallery, has played a key role in shaping the collaboration.

“I’ve been helping Blue Door Theatre for about 13 or 14 years now,” said Carman. “I’ve always tried to help bring more talent into Spokane and support artists in the community.”

“I share all kinds of art, everything except what’s offensive and I work with kids, disabled artists, really anyone,” Carman added. “I try to support everyone in the community.”

Mohr said he believes in supporting artists at every stage of their journey.

“Whether they are just emerging or have been creating for decades. We want this to be a space that says, ‘your voice matters, your art belongs here; and that feels like the perfect extension of who we are” Mohr said.

In addition to the Aug. 1 grand opening, the Blue Door will host “Yes, And” Paint & Sip on Saturday, Aug. 9, from 4 to 6 p.m.

“No experience is necessary; just bring your curiosity and a willingness to play.”

Mohr’s advice for the community is to “come curious, come open, and come as you are.”

“The ‘Yes, And’ Gallery and the Blue Door Theatre are designed to be approachable, engaging, and full of surprises.”