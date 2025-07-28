Boeing machinists in St. Louis reject new contract

By Steph Kukuljan St. Louis Post-Dispatch St. Louis Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Missouri – Thousands of union workers on Sunday rejected the Boeing Co.’s offer of a double-digit raise in their new contract, laying the ground work for the machinists’ first strike here in decades.

More than 3,200 members represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 837 “overwhelmingly” voted against the new deal, the union said.

Boeing Defense had offered 20% general wage increases over four years and a $5,000 ratification bonus, as well as faster progression to the top of the pay scale for workers and more vacation and sick leave.

The union had recommended workers approve the contract prior to Sunday’s vote.

“IAM union members delivered a clear message: The proposal from Boeing Defense fell short of addressing the priorities and sacrifices of the skilled IAM union workforce,” IAM spokesman DeLane Adams said in a statement. “Our members are standing together to demand a contract that respects their work and ensures a secure future.”

Without a new agreement reached, the current contract, signed in 2022, was set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Sunday. Members last month authorized a strike should contract negotiations with the company fail. Then, a seven-day “cooling-off period” would kick off before a strike could begin.

Boeing and the IAM started negotiations last month.

Dan Gillian, vice president and general manager of air dominance at Boeing, said in a statement that no further talks are scheduled with the union.

“We’re disappointed our employees voted down the richest contract offer we’ve ever presented to IAM 837, which addressed all their stated priorities,” he said. “We’ve activated our contingency plan and are focused on preparing for a strike.”

The St. Louis workers make defense aircraft for Boeing at sites in St. Louis County, St. Charles, Missouri, and Mascoutah, Illinois. The products made there include the F-15 and F-18 fighter jets, T-7A trainer and MQ-25 refueling drone.

Earlier this year, Boeing was awarded a $20 billion contract to build the Air Force’s next-generation fighter jet, the F-47. Although the Virginia-based company has not said whether it will hire more workers here, aerospace analysts had called the deal a major win for the region.

Strikes at Boeing’s locations here aren’t common. The most recent was in 1996, when more than 6,000 machinists striked against McDonnell Douglas, a year before it merged with Boeing. Before that, workers went on strike in 1975.

Last year, Boeing workers in Washington state embarked on a seven-week strike. Workers there eventually secured a 38% increase in wages over four years.

Nearly three years ago, thousands of General Motors workers in Wentzville went on strike as part of national effort by the United Auto Workers union to force the country’s three largest car companies to boost pay and benefits. It was the first time in history a strike targeted the Detroit Three at the same time.

UAW Local 2250 in Wentzville was on strike longer than any other union chapter in the sprawling walkout of UAW members at GM, Ford and Stellantis.

Workers walked off the job and onto the picket lines the night of Sept. 14, when the labor agreement expired, and did not leave until GM reached a tentative deal on Oct. 30.

The strike weakened sales for carmakers, though workers achieved historic gains with their benefits, the St. Louis Federal Reserve said in a 2024 estimation.

Boeing employs more than 16,000 workers in the bi-state region, though not all are represented by a worker’s union.

The company reported a net loss of $31 million in the first quarter of the year in April, an improvement from the $355 million it reported in the same time last year.

Its defense segment reported a 9% year-over-year decline in revenue, to $6.3 billion.

Revenue for its commercial segment, which has garnered headlines for delivery delays and high-profile accidents, saw a 75% increase in quarterly revenue to $8.2 billion.