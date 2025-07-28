Countdown to fall camp: Does WSU have enough depth at the wide receiver spot?

PULLMAN – Here is the sixth installment of our countdown to Washington State fall camp, which starts on Wednesday. This issue covers the Cougars’ wide receivers.

Does WSU have enough depth at the wide receiver spot?

Back in January, before he had completed his second full week on the job, Jimmy Rogers reeled in his biggest fish yet for Washington State. He landed a commitment from coveted junior college wide receiver Devin Ellison, who chose the Cougars over finalists Boise State and UCF, injecting an instant dose of excitement into next season.

Still, as the last few months have unfolded and WSU prepares to start fall camp on Wednesday, things look a little murky for the Cougars’ wide receivers. Veteran Tre Shackelford, widely expected to step into a starting role, departed the program after spring ball. That followed an array of offseason departures at the position, including Kyle Williams (NFL draft), Kris Hutson (transferred to Arizona) and Carlos Hernandez (transferred to Wake Forest).

To help plug those holes, the Cougars hit the transfer portal this spring to add Oregon State receiver Jeremiah Noga, a fifth-year senior who profiles as a real difference-maker for WSU. The Cougs also return junior Tony Freeman, an undersized speedster who has thus far found more of a niche as a punt returner than as a receiver, as well as fifth-year senior Josh Meredith, who started eight games last season, totaling 39 catches for 472 yards and two touchdowns.

For WSU, is that enough depth at the wideout spot? As the Cougars angle toward an offense that figures to rely more on the running game, how much will that matter?

The good news for Washington State is that wide receivers coach Jake Menage might have a breakout star in Ellison, who played his way onto radars of Power Four coaches last season at northern California’s Monterey Peninsula College, where he caught 45 passes for 837 yards and 16 touchdowns in 10 games. He fielded more than 30 offers, including ones from San Diego State and Fresno State, underscoring how much he was valued around recruiting circles.

Can he make a splash in a crimson uniform? So far, all signs are pointing toward yes. Running with WSU’s first-team units during spring practices, Ellison impressed on several occasions, portending his rise at the FBS level. With good size at 6-foot-2 and breakaway speed on the back end, Ellison might be the star the Cougs need to establish a credible passing game to complement their rushing attack.

“Devin loves football. He’s a competitor,” Menage said in the spring. “He loves the game. He’s always texting me, asking questions about the plays and just different things. So it’s been good. It’s been awesome.”

“He looked great out there,” quarterback Zevi Eckhaus said after the Cougs’ first day of spring practices. “I mean, all the receivers did. Obviously, it’s a new offense for everybody, whether you were here last year or you weren’t. Everybody’s trying to learn and adapt, which is great. Obviously he’s new here. A lot of other guys are new.”

That list includes Noga, who played all 12 games last season for Oregon State, picking up 23 catches for 266 yards, an average reception of 11.6 yards. In what could be a sneaky-good addition to the roster, Noga also has good size at 6-2, giving WSU something resembling another big-bodied receiver, the type the program has rarely seen across the past couple seasons.

This season could also be a chance for Meredith to establish himself as one of the Cougs’ best wideouts. In last year’s Apple Cup, he turned in a monster 111-yard game with a go-ahead touchdown reception, but he couldn’t replicate that kind of production the rest of the year. With a background as a physical blocker, Meredith might now have the experience he needs to elevate WSU’s offense.

With fifth-year senior Leon Neal Jr. and third-year sophomore Branden Ganashamoorthy also waiting in the wings (as well as senior Leyton Smithson, who is back on offense after spending last season at safety), do the Cougars have the wide receiver depth they need to maintain a reliable passing attack? That much might depend on who the Cougars start at quarterback – candidates include Eckhaus, transfers Julian Dugger and Ajani Sheppard, plus returner Jaxon Potter – and how much of a passing game they want to establish.

But as the Cougs get ready to kick off fall camp, look for Menage and the WSU receivers to expand their games and give their quarterbacks all types of options.