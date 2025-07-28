Several people injured in shooting at Reno casino resort

By Christine Hauser New York Times

Several people were injured in a shooting at a casino in Reno, Nevada, early Monday, and police said that the gunman had been taken into custody.

Chris Johnson, a spokesperson for the Reno Police Department, said the adult male suspect involved in the shooting at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino was taken to the hospital and that the conditions of the people who were injured were not immediately known.

Devon Reese, a Reno City Council member, said in a telephone interview that he had received reports that at least two people were killed and four people were taken to the hospital, including the shooter.

“My understanding is that there are two reported fatalities,” and four were taken to the hospital, including the shooter, he said.

He said three other people were treated: one for anxiety, another for an injury that took place while running from the scene, and one person was shot in the finger.

Johnson said he had no information about a motive for the shooting.

Police said on social media that there was no threat to the community.

Officers responded to the shooting at 7:25 a.m. outside the resort, and the suspect was taken into custody within five minutes.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.