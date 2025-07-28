Spokane’s heat spell to continue early in the week, with showers on the way

Spokane’s hot streak will continue through Wednesday and into the beginning of August, according to Joey Clevenger, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

On Monday afternoon temperatures at Felts Field reached 92 degrees. It was 89 at Spokane International Airport.

Clevenger said Tuesday and Wednesday will be hotter, with temperatures topping 95 degrees.

“We’re expecting up through Wednesday for the heat to persist, reaching about 97 on Wednesday.”

Thursday is estimated to reach the 90s but still be cooler than Wednesday.

The warm stretch might be thwarted by a changing sky Wednesday night, Clevenger said.

“We’re having a system start to come late Wednesday that will be ushering in moisture that will allow for cloud cover,” which he supposed will lead to lower temperatures. Thunderstorms may accompany the system’s anticipated “widespread showers,” he said.

Following the onset of Wednesday’s system, Spokane may see 0.2 inches within a two-day span.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, Spokane is considered in a severe drought. Parts of the county are considered to be in moderate drought. Nearly all of the state is drier than normal.

There is a long streak of heat, though Clevenger said it’s not record-breaking for the area.

“We’re reaching our peak warm period,” he noted. “The temperatures are going to be about 5 to 10 degrees above normal,” which, at the airport, is typically 87 degrees.