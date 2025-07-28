This day in history: Miss Budweiser damaged, ‘went dead in the water,’ at Tri-Cities boat race as Pay ‘N Pak earns first

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: The Pay ’N Pak hydroplane “continued its Sherman-like march through the unlimited hydroplane season,” winning the Gold Cup Regatta at the Tri-Cities.

The race didn’t go nearly as well for Miss Budweiser, which barely survived a near-sinking.

“The Miss Budweiser, figured to be one of the fastest five boats at the race, badly damaged her left sponson in heat 1-B and five laps later went dead in the water and began going under the surface,” said the Associated Press. “The craft nearly disappeared from sight with jockey Mickey Remund on the boat, waving for help. Rescue boats reached Remund and tied a line on the Budweiser and towed it to shore.”

Crews hoped to repair the damage before the big race a week away at Seattle’s SeaFair Regatta.

From 1925: The organizers of a historic spectacle and fireworks display at Spokane’s fairgrounds held a beauty contest to choose one young lady to portray Cleopatra.

Turns out, they chose four Cleopatras.

“So close was the contest” that the judges chose four young women to play the part in each of the four performances.

On the final evening of the show, judges would make a final selection and declare one of the woman as the winner of the $25 prize.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1915: Due to virtual anarchy, the U.S. Marines go ashore in Haiti on orders from President Woodrow Wilson, which leads to an occupation that lasts until 1934.