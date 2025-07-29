City of Spokane formally asks to weigh in on hiring new SCRAPS chief in letter to county

The city of Spokane has asked to participate in choosing the next executive director of the Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service.

The Spokane City Council voted unanimously Monday to send the letter at the recommendation of Councilman Michael Cathcart. He has pushed for increased transparency and stricter enforcement of the shelter’s no-kill policies but argues the right leadership is the only way to ensure compliance and the humanitarian treatment of pets in SCRAPS’ care.

While the shelter is county-managed, the city contracts with the organization to provide Spokane’s animal control needs.

Former Executive Director Jesse Ferrari, whose fraught 21/2-year tenure was colored by accusations of unnecessary and in one case allegedly vindictive euthanasia of animals, resigned suddenly on July 11. He declined to provide a reason for the decision or to speak with The Spokesman-Review, citing concerns for the safety of himself and his family.

Cathcart, who in 2020 had spearheaded a city ordinance requesting that euthanasia at SCRAPS be limited to only cases where the animal suffered from irremediable physical or behavioral health issues, laid out some of the history of concerns Monday.

Less than a week after 14 dogs were euthanized in a single day by the Spokane Regional Animal Protection Service in 2023, the Spokane City Council adopted an ordinance to limit the discretion of the director of SCRAPS to sign off on euthanizing animals.

“That, again, was not necessarily followed,” Cathcart said Monday. “A lot of the things we want to see … to accomplish those things is going to require the right leader in that position.”

Cathcart suggested that the city continue to investigate the possibility of creating its own animal control service. But in the meantime, Spokane needs to be able to weigh in on choosing SCRAPS’ next leader, he added.