Ozzy Osbourne funeral procession to be held in his hometown on Wednesday, city says

By Alex Marshall New York Times

When Ozzy Osbourne was an advice columnist for the Sunday Times of London, he detailed what he wanted his funeral to be like. The heavy metal singer and reality TV star wrote in 2011 that he hoped the eventual ceremony would be “a celebration, not a mope-fest” and preferably include some pranks – “maybe the sound of knocking inside the coffin.”

On Tuesday, the City Council in the singer’s hometown, Birmingham, England, said that a celebration of the singer’s life would be held there Wednesday, with a hearse carrying his body through Birmingham’s main street accompanied by a brass band.

The procession will culminate at the Black Sabbath Bench, a tourist attraction dedicated to Osbourne and his bandmates in the heavy metal group that has become a focal point for fan tributes since Osbourne’s death at age 76 last week.

Zafar Iqbal, Birmingham’s lord mayor, an honorary position, said in a statement that “it was important to the city that we support a fitting, dignified tribute ahead of a private family funeral. We know how much this moment will mean to his fans.”

The Osbourne family is covering all costs related to the procession, the lord mayor added. Details of a private family funeral have not yet been announced. A spokesperson for the Osbourne family did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

The procession will take place just weeks after Osbourne performed his last show, “Back to the Beginning,” an all-day festival July 5 that celebrated the singer’s life and music. Held at a soccer stadium in Birmingham, the concert also served as a momentary reunion for Black Sabbath, the band that he and three other musicians formed in 1968.

Heavy metal and rock bands including Metallica, Slayer and Guns N’ Roses also played sets and covered Black Sabbath songs at that event, and video tributes from celebrities such as Elton John and Dolly Parton were broadcast on large screens at the side of the stage.

As Black Sabbath’s lead singer, Osbourne was widely considered a forefather of heavy metal music, although he achieved more commercial success in the 1980s and 1990s as a solo musician after his bandmates fired him.

In the 2000s, he added reality television success to his resume thanks to the MTV show “The Osbournes,” which documented the daily life of the singer and his family.

After Osbourne’s death, many of his fans traveled to Birmingham to leave tributes. Some also signed a condolence book at the Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery, which has been hosting an exhibition on Osbourne.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.