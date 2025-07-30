15-year-old Chehalis resident launches campaign for Washington governor

He’s not old enough to obtain a driver’s license, but one Lewis County resident wants to take the state in a different direction.

Ethan Brunton, a 15-year-old from Chehalis, Washington, has announced a bid to run for governor in 2028. If elected, the teenager would be the youngest governor in state history, and among the youngest to hold public office in Washington.

But that doesn’t faze him. Instead, Brunton sees his youth as a benefit in the race.

“Although experience is great, what I have is more energy, potential and courage, which I think Washington state is ready for,” Brunton said. “I believe that fresh energy and new energy will be a great benefit in the long run.”

While he’s ineligible to hold office, Brunton turns 18 in March 2028, months before the filing deadline for the 2028 election. Brunton is one of a few who has announced his interest in running in 2028.

Gov. Bob Ferguson, who was first elected last November, has not yet said whether he intends to seek re-election.

Interested in politics for several years, Brunton said he was inspired to run after the 2025 legislative session, during which lawmakers adopted billions of dollars in new taxes to balance a budget deficit totaling multiple billions of dollars.

“I said, ‘Enough,’ ” Brunton said. “I launched this because I’m tired of watching politicians ignore us.”

A Republican, Brunton said he leans conservative, though he identifies as more of a moderate. If elected, Brunton said he would focus on public safety and law enforcement.

“My main goal would be to fully fund law enforcement and attack the fentanyl crisis head-on,” Brunton said. “My second priority would be to work on affordability, housing and small businesses and transportation. I’m here to fix what’s broken.”

As for the politicians Brunton looks up to, Brunton cited former presidential candidate and current Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and Vice President JD Vance.

“He’s also young and has great leadership,” Brunton said of Ramaswamy. “I have learned a lot from those two.”

Since announcing earlier this month, Brunton said he has received a mostly positive response.

“A lot of public outreach, especially in Lewis County, has been very positive,” Brunton said. “The energy is great.”

“(My parents have) been skeptical but supportive.”

Brunton said he would not plan to run for re-election and would instead opt to serve in the military after his time in Olympia is over.

“I don’t want to be a career politician at all,” Brunton said.

While uncommon, it’s not unheard of for a teenager to serve in public office. Brunton wouldn’t even be the youngest elected official in state history.

Lilian Hale, the stepdaughter of 19th District Rep. Joel McEntire, R-Cathlamet, a U.S. Marine Corps reservist, temporarily served in his place during the final day of the 2024 legislative session while McEntire completed mandatory service. Hale was sworn into the role on her 18th birthday, the minimum age to hold public office in the state.

“No one will ever beat her for being the youngest representative in this body,” Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, said as he welcomed Hale to the House. “The best anyone could ever do is tie her by beginning their service on their 18th birthday.”