Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Alfonso J. Deleon Guerrero and Erika R. Ocampo, both of Spokane.

Hayden G. Stueckle, of Nine Mile Falls, and Emma K. Allen, of Spokane.

Avery J. Shulenbarger and Emma L. Oriol, both of Spokane.

Drake W. Zielske and Lindsey M. Shannon, both of Cheney.

Sergey P. Nazarchuk and Karsen A. Hiner, both of Spokane.

Logan D. Randell, of Fairchild Air Force Base, and Madeline M. Rivers, of Kalispell.

Roger L. Mendenhall and Jennifer J. Davis, both of Spokane.

Eric E. Ponozzo and Sarah E. Keck, both of Spokane Valley.

Spencer M. Gage, of Spokane, and Zoe M. North, of Bath, Maine.

Damien L. C. Peterson, of Othello, Wash., and Paula H. Phinney, of Elk.

Nash M. R. Teal and Shawna R. Swales, both of Spokane.

Kyle R. Kryzsko and Samantha J. Hughes, both of Spokane Valley.

James P. Tesch, of Airway Heights, and Pamela L. Burroughs, of Spokane.

Alexander D. May and Alexus M. Couture, both of Spokane Valley.

Gabriel Nguyen and Genesis R. Middlebos, both of Spokane.

Damon L. Fisher, of Liberty Lake, and Mary R. Lux, of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Dezda Finn Properties LLC v. Jose Camacho, et al., restitution of premises.

Faulkes LLC, et al. v. Joshua A. Cope, restitution of premises.

Fox Glen Apartments LLC v. Justin T. Parry, restitution of premises.

Appleway Estates LLC v. Miriam Critello, et al., restitution of premises.

Andy Munsey v. Myeesha Merriweather, et al., restitution of premises.

Shapehouse LLC v. Kris W. Dorsey, restitution of premises.

FR Bach Housing IV LLC v. Deborah Cooper Anderson, restitution of premises.

American Family Insurance Co. v. Emily Risley and Liana Collins, complaint for property damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Kangara, Betty W. and Berry, Yusef D.

Blomgren, Carter L. and Alisha C.

Allen, Madison D. and Stokes, Justin A.

Brant, Nicolette and Pike D.

Brucks, Jerry L. and Linda S.

Knipp, Jennifer L. and Joseph E.

Marrocco, Daniel M. and Stacie M.

Antakbon, Patricia B. and Jason

Abrams, Andre D. and Ashley B.

Gregersen, Hope I. and Dane A.

Hill, Cassey S. and Kristopher C.

Williams, Summer M. and Michael I.

Ledezma, Hector E., Jr. and Taborda, Sara P.

Nordendale, Aimee and Daniel A.

Stedeford, Amber R. and Anthony R.

Kelsey, Katieanne W. and Marcus L.

Brasch, Anelise E. and Christopher P.

Meye, Charles and Karen

Taylor, Bradley A. and London M.

Closson, April M. and Adam A.

Cook, Ronald B. and Olga A.

Delano, Jessica M. and Newman, Marissa A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Timothy M. Murphy, 35; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Kristen A. Morris, 38; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Daniel J. Tillotson, 44; 19.5 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Michael K. Gochenour, 44; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Julie M. McKay

April J. Havens, 43; 24 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Frank B. Calbick, 55; 60 days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Brian E. Hohman, 47; 10 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Grover M. H. Jones, 36; 20 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Stanny Konet, 24; 11 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Jenny J. Zappone

Nicholas K. Brigman, 23; 150 days in jail with credit given for 104 days served, fourth-degree assault.

Kaelin M. Castor, 39; 15 days in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, fourth-degree assault.

Travis L. Doyle, 51; 66 days in jail with credit given for 55 days served, fourth-degree assault.

Nathan M. Hofstader, 31; 70 days in jail converted to 70 days of electronic home monitoring, fourth-degree assault.

Dale D. Johnson, 42; 45 days in jail with credit given for seven days served, protection order violation.

Justin M. Karle, 44; 229 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and driving while intoxicated.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Ricky E. Ramone Andrade, 21; 45 days in jail with credit given for 22 days served, reckless driving.

Tamera A. Gress, 62; 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Daiseymae Bradshaw, 39; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, reckless driving.

John N. Cathcart, 20; eight hours of community service, reckless driving.

Danny L. Doolittle, 44; 60 days in jail with credit given for 60 days served, reckless driving and driving while intoxicated.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Victor I. Pfaff, 28; $250 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Cody R. Raulston, 38; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Andrey V. Stefoglo, 40; 55 days in jail with credit given for 55 days served, first-degree driving with a suspended license amended to second-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.